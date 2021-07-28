The NovalithIC Lite model BTN7030-1EPA is a part of Infineon Technologies’ NovalithIC family and is a protected half-bridge with integrated driver, providing protection and diagnosis functions. The device is integrated with SMART7 technology.
The BTN7030-1EPA is an ideal device for many applications in the automotive body domain, such as door lock, trunk lock and cinching latch. Thanks to the half-bridge partitioning, it is also ideal whenever an individual half-bridge is needed.
The device features path resistance of maximum 62 mΩ @ 150°C (typical 32 mΩ @ 25°C), current limitation level of 14 A @ 150°C, 17 A @ 25°C, status flag diagnosis with current sense capability, over-temperature shutdown with latch behaviour, under-voltage shutdown and cross current protection. It also detects short circuits to GND and VBAT, open load in on and off conditions, and operates up to 28 V (normal operation 6-18 V).
EBV and Infineon collaborate on SiC technology 23 June 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EBV Elektronik is working closely with Infineon Technologies on the manufacturer’s leading-edge silicon carbide (SiC)-based CoolSiC technology, which delivers key benefits for engineers designing advanced ...
Read more...750 W, 1/16th-brick buck converters 23 June 2021, Accutronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK-Lambda’s new 750 W rated i7A non-isolated DC-DC converters are capable of operating from an input voltage of 18 V to 32 V, and deliver an output voltage that can be adjusted from 3,3 V to 18 V with ...
Read more...Secure solution for Qi-certified wireless chargers 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics is protecting wireless charging of small devices and mobiles with a convenient solution for authenticating certified Qi chargers.
Wireless charging, enabled on an increasing variety ...
Read more...NXP boosts efficiency of 5G multi-chip modules 28 July 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors claimed a major industry milestone for 5G energy efficiency with the integration of gallium nitride (GaN) technology to its multi-chip module platform. Building on the company’s investment ...
Read more...LED drivers supporting visible-light communication 28 July 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Opto-Electronics, Power Electronics / Power Management
ON Semiconductor has announced two new devices designed to enhance the performance of connected lighting systems. The NCL31000 and NCL31001 LED drivers allow manufacturers to develop LED luminaires with ...
Read more...Regulator for supercapacitor backup 28 July 2021, CST Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
System architects seeking backup power using supercapacitor or other energy sources can now deliver an optimised combination of high efficiency and small size with the Continua MAX38889 2,5-5,5 V, 3 A ...
Read more...Qi 1.3 wireless charging reference design 28 July 2021, Avnet Silica
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) recently released the Qi 1.3 specification that requires authentication for improved safety when transmitting up to 15 W of power between a transmitter and a receiver. ...