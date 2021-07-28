Categories

Protected half-bridge with integrated driver

28 July 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The NovalithIC Lite model BTN7030-1EPA is a part of Infineon Technologies’ NovalithIC family and is a protected half-bridge with integrated driver, providing protection and diagnosis functions. The device is integrated with SMART7 technology.

The BTN7030-1EPA is an ideal device for many applications in the automotive body domain, such as door lock, trunk lock and cinching latch. Thanks to the half-bridge partitioning, it is also ideal whenever an individual half-bridge is needed.

The device features path resistance of maximum 62 mΩ @ 150°C (typical 32 mΩ @ 25°C), current limitation level of 14 A @ 150°C, 17 A @ 25°C, status flag diagnosis with current sense capability, over-temperature shutdown with latch behaviour, under-voltage shutdown and cross current protection. It also detects short circuits to GND and VBAT, open load in on and off conditions, and operates up to 28 V (normal operation 6-18 V).

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com


