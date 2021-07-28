Categories

Cost-efficient NFC transceiver

28 July 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ST25R3918 from STMicroelectronics is a multi-purpose NFC transceiver supporting passive peer-to-peer functionality and NFC card emulation mode as well as NFC reader operation.

Delivering most of the functionality of the flagship ST25R3916 NFC reader at a highly competitive price, the ST25R3918 enables use cases such as accessory identification for a wide range of applications including power tools and personal healthcare devices, where the chip interacts seamlessly with ST25 tags. Its close relationship to the ST25R3916 simplifies hardware design and certification.

Supporting NFC-A and NFC-F card emulation, the ST25R3918 can be used as an NFC-A/B (ISO 14443A/B) card reader up to high bit rates, and as an NFC-V (ISO 15693) reader up to 53 Kbps, as well as ISO 18092 passive initiator and target. The card emulation mode allows support for the newest features available on mobile phones.

Combined with the reader mode, the ST25R3918 sports a feature set that allows scanning for tags nearby for tasks such as replaceable detection and parameter setting, or simply reading an access card.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Altron Arrow


Further reading:

40 Gbps DPDT differential switch
23 June 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Menlo Microsystems has announced a new double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing high performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications. Based on the company’s market-proven ...

Read more...
Machine learning capable motion sensors
23 June 2021, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Qeexo, the developer of the Qeexo AutoML automated machine learning (ML) platform that accelerates the development of tinyML models for the edge and STMicroelectronics announced the availability of ST’s ...

Read more...
M.2 cards bring wireless connectivity options to NXP evaluation boards
23 June 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox is introducing a set of Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth expansion cards that plug into NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX processor evaluation kits. The cards, which conform to the M.2 form factor, integrate ...

Read more...
DC-14 GHz gain block amplifiers
23 June 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recently introduced by Marki Microwave are its first MMIC gain blocks, the AKA series of InGaP HBT amplifiers with a bandwidth of DC to 14 GHz. Four options are available with gain from 13 to 19 dB, P1dB ...

Read more...
Ultra-wideband RMS power detector
23 June 2021, Conical Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits has released a new coaxial power detector, the ZV47-K44RMS, with a 35 dB linear dynamic range and an error rate of less than ±1 dB. The device has a ±1 dB flat response from 200 MHz to 30 GHz ...

Read more...
Secure solution for Qi-certified wireless chargers
23 June 2021, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics is protecting wireless charging of small devices and mobiles with a convenient solution for authenticating certified Qi chargers. Wireless charging, enabled on an increasing variety ...

Read more...
Wireless module for high-speed 5G connectivity
28 July 2021, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom recently announced the joint release of the FM350 5G wireless module. By partnering with Intel and MediaTek, Fibocom’s FM350 is designed to offer high-speed 5G wireless connectivity for better ...

Read more...
NXP boosts efficiency of 5G multi-chip modules
28 July 2021, EBV Electrolink , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors claimed a major industry milestone for 5G energy efficiency with the integration of gallium nitride (GaN) technology to its multi-chip module platform. Building on the company’s investment ...

Read more...
IoT development ecosystem supporting Matter
28 July 2021, NuVision Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Now available from Silicon Labs are wireless solutions for the development of ‘Matter’ end products that support Thread, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols. Matter, formerly named ‘Project Connected Home over ...

Read more...
Unified management of terrestrial and live-sky time sources
28 July 2021, Comtest , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Today’s 5G wireless infrastructure has more complex, higher-density synchronisation needs than previous-generation networks and is highly dependent on the integrity of ‘live-sky’ timing signals from global ...

Read more...










