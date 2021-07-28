Cost-efficient NFC transceiver

28 July 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ST25R3918 from STMicroelectronics is a multi-purpose NFC transceiver supporting passive peer-to-peer functionality and NFC card emulation mode as well as NFC reader operation.

Delivering most of the functionality of the flagship ST25R3916 NFC reader at a highly competitive price, the ST25R3918 enables use cases such as accessory identification for a wide range of applications including power tools and personal healthcare devices, where the chip interacts seamlessly with ST25 tags. Its close relationship to the ST25R3916 simplifies hardware design and certification.

Supporting NFC-A and NFC-F card emulation, the ST25R3918 can be used as an NFC-A/B (ISO 14443A/B) card reader up to high bit rates, and as an NFC-V (ISO 15693) reader up to 53 Kbps, as well as ISO 18092 passive initiator and target. The card emulation mode allows support for the newest features available on mobile phones.

Combined with the reader mode, the ST25R3918 sports a feature set that allows scanning for tags nearby for tasks such as replaceable detection and parameter setting, or simply reading an access card.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





