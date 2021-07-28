Low-power SoC RF transmitter

Newly offered by HopeRF is a low-power SoC RF transmitter with an enhanced embedded 1T-8051 core and 24 MHz high-speed RC oscillator. The CMT2189D supports dual-clock operating mode, achieving 24 MIPS operation. The low-speed clock is provided by the internal low-speed 32 kHz RC oscillator, serving as the clock source of the low-power RTC.

As for memory architecture, the on-chip 8 KB OTP ROM is for code storage, 8 KB PRAM for running code, 1 KB XRAM for data storage and 512 bit EEPROM for key data storage in case of power loss. The device also integrates 12 KB MASK ROM for the storage of API library functions of various chip modules.

In terms of digital peripherals, it boasts an on-chip AES-128 operation acceleration engine, true random number generator, one UART, one SPI, a watchdog, two 16-bit multifunction timers, one RTC, and 14 ports with multiplexing functions.

As to development and debugging, the CMT2189D adopts the 1-wire debugging interface, which requires only a single wire connecting it to the debugger to download code to PRAM, achieving simple and convenient online debugging.

The CMT2189D integrates a high-performance sub-1 GHz transmitter which uses a single-ended Class-E power amplifier architecture, achieving transmission power up to +13 dBm with a power consumption of only 18 mA.

The transmitter supports three modulation modes: OOK, GFSK and FSK. Applying the fractional phase-locked loop technology, it requires only one 26 MHz crystal oscillator to achieve most of the 27-960 MHz band coverage.

