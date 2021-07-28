Infineon’s ‘Make IoT work’ podcast

Digitalisation is currently experiencing an historic worldwide push. Smart and connected objects link the real with the digital world, helping us to tackle the major challenges of our time, such as climate change and the growing world population. Intelligent devices are part of many people’s everyday lives – both in professional and private environments.
The Internet of Things provides the technological basis for exploiting the full potential of digitalisation. The potential of IoT is well known and undisputed, but how do we actually implement it?
How can people and companies benefit from it? In this podcast (www.dataweek.co.za/*jul21-infineon), Infineon Technologies’ head of corporate campaigns and customer communications, Thomas Reinhardt, meets with experts from Infineon, partners and customers and discusses how to make IoT work.
Read more...Boston Dynamics shows off robots with a dance 25 November 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Boston Dynamics celebrated the new year by convincing some of its robots to stop their climbing-up-and-down-stairs tests to instead perform a choreographed dance to The Contours’ 1960s rock and roll classic, ...
Read more...China launches 6G test satellite 25 November 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
No sooner has 5G cellular technology started to be rolled out, than China has launched what has been described as “the world’s first 6G satellite” into space to test the technology.
With the telecoms ...
Read more...Microscopic robot that ‘walks’ 28 October 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Scientists at Cornell University have created a tiny micro-robot that ‘walks’ using four legs. Invisible to the naked eye, ten of the computer chip bots could fit within the full stop at the end of this ...
Read more...Electronics workforce training courses 28 October 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
IPC has launched Electronics Workforce Training courses to help electronics companies and their employees. The courses will help IPC members overcome workforce skill gap challenges with essential and ...
Read more...Podcast: The safety behind connected vehicles 30 September 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles offer those of us on the road a lot of benefits. But as cars become more electronic in nature and more like rolling computers, the role of safety becomes ...