Infineon’s ‘Make IoT work’ podcast

28 July 2021 Multimedia, Videos

Digitalisation is currently experiencing an historic worldwide push. Smart and connected objects link the real with the digital world, helping us to tackle the major challenges of our time, such as climate change and the growing world population. Intelligent devices are part of many people’s everyday lives – both in professional and private environments.

The Internet of Things provides the technological basis for exploiting the full potential of digitalisation. The potential of IoT is well known and undisputed, but how do we actually implement it?

How can people and companies benefit from it? In this podcast (www.dataweek.co.za/*jul21-infineon), Infineon Technologies’ head of corporate campaigns and customer communications, Thomas Reinhardt, meets with experts from Infineon, partners and customers and discusses how to make IoT work.

Credit(s)

Infineon Technologies





