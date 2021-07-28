1-18 GHz benchtop power amplifier

Exodus Advanced Communications is now offering the 1,0-18,0 GHz, 3 W benchtop SSPA (solid-state power amplifier) model AMP2087-1. The unit produces 4 W typical power, P1dB greater than 1 W and minimum power gain in excess of 36 dB.
The amplifier is a compact benchtop configuration for optimum reliability and ruggedness and comes with built-in protection circuitry. It has nominal dimensions of 265 x 88 x 229 mm with SMA female connectors. Its ultra-broadband hybrid MMIC design is suitable for all single-channel modulation standards and is optimised for broadband EMI/RFI, laboratory, communications and electronic warfare applications.
