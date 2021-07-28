1-18 GHz benchtop power amplifier

The amplifier is a compact benchtop configuration for optimum reliability and ruggedness and comes with built-in protection circuitry. It has nominal dimensions of 265 x 88 x 229 mm with SMA female connectors. Its ultra-broadband hybrid MMIC design is suitable for all single-channel modulation standards and is optimised for broadband EMI/RFI, laboratory, communications and electronic warfare applications.

Further reading:

Decentralised power supply for ‘on machine’ applications

28 July 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

EBV and Infineon collaborate on SiC technology

23 June 2021, EBV Electrolink , Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

750 W, 1/16th-brick buck converters

23 June 2021, Accutronics , Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Secure solution for Qi-certified wireless chargers

23 June 2021, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

LED drivers supporting visible-light communication

28 July 2021, EBV Electrolink , Opto-Electronics, Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Regulator for supercapacitor backup

28 July 2021, CST Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Qi 1.3 wireless charging reference design

28 July 2021, Avnet Silica , Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Protected half-bridge with integrated driver

28 July 2021, EBV Electrolink , Power Electronics / Power Management

Read more...

Why realistic voltage sources should be considered when designing a reliable power supply

28 July 2021, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Image reject mixer covering 8-26 GHz

26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

With vacuum encapsulation technology, MTM Power's focus is on encapsulated, robust, long-life, temperature-resistant and absolutely maintenance-free modules. The patented thermo-selective vacuum encapsulationEBV Elektronik is working closely with Infineon Technologies on the manufacturer’s leading-edge silicon carbide (SiC)-based CoolSiC technology, which delivers key benefits for engineers designing advancedTDK-Lambda’s new 750 W rated i7A non-isolated DC-DC converters are capable of operating from an input voltage of 18 V to 32 V, and deliver an output voltage that can be adjusted from 3,3 V to 18 V withSTMicroelectronics is protecting wireless charging of small devices and mobiles with a convenient solution for authenticating certified Qi chargers. Wireless charging, enabled on an increasing varietyON Semiconductor has announced two new devices designed to enhance the performance of connected lighting systems. The NCL31000 and NCL31001 LED drivers allow manufacturers to develop LED luminaires withSystem architects seeking backup power using supercapacitor or other energy sources can now deliver an optimised combination of high efficiency and small size with the Continua MAX38889 2,5-5,5 V, 3 AThe Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) recently released the Qi 1.3 specification that requires authentication for improved safety when transmitting up to 15 W of power between a transmitter and a receiver.A power supply’s source, in actual use, is never ideal. The real behaviour, including parasitics, needs to be considered to build a reliable power system. When we use power supplies, we ensure that aThe MAMX-011075 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC offering low conversion loss, high linearity, high image rejection and a wide IF bandwidth. The image-reject