1-18 GHz benchtop power amplifier

28 July 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Exodus Advanced Communications is now offering the 1,0-18,0 GHz, 3 W benchtop SSPA (solid-state power amplifier) model AMP2087-1. The unit produces 4 W typical power, P1dB greater than 1 W and minimum power gain in excess of 36 dB.

The amplifier is a compact benchtop configuration for optimum reliability and ruggedness and comes with built-in protection circuitry. It has nominal dimensions of 265 x 88 x 229 mm with SMA female connectors. Its ultra-broadband hybrid MMIC design is suitable for all single-channel modulation standards and is optimised for broadband EMI/RFI, laboratory, communications and electronic warfare applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


