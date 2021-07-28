u-blox launches PointPerfect GNSS correction service

u-blox announced the launch of its new PointPerfect location service, delivering an advanced GNSS augmentation data service designed from the ground up to be ultra-accurate, ultra-reliable and immediately available. The service addresses the fast-growing demand for high-precision GNSS solutions including autonomous vehicles such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), service robots, machinery automation, micro mobility and other advanced navigation applications. Emerging automotive applications include automated driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), lane-accurate navigation and telematics.
Delivered via mobile Internet or L-band satellite signals, PointPerfect broadcasts on a continental scale with homogeneous coverage in Europe and the contiguous USA, including up to roughly 22 kilometres off coastlines to any number of end devices, delivering sub-10 cm positioning accuracy and convergence of just seconds. Furthermore, adopting the industry-driven SPARTN messaging format combined with the lightweight and secure MQTT IoT delivery protocol results in a real-time, bandwidth-optimised, cost-efficient solution ideally suited for mass-market applications.
PointPerfect co-operates smoothly with u-blox positioning and connectivity hardware, providing a one-stop-shop solution from silicon to cloud. Because it is based on the open SPARTN GNSS correction data format, its use is not restricted to a single hardware provider, giving customers the flexibility to optimise solutions.
PointPerfect is delivered via the intuitive Thingstream IoT service delivery platform, an enterprise-grade cloud platform proven to support billions of messages. Thingstream provides a self-serve environment where users can manage their device fleet, optimising cost and performance through flexible and predictable pricing plans. The service is backed by a full warranty, 99,9% uptime availability and 24/7 reliability. In-house development of all the technological building blocks ensures expert technical support while eliminating any external dependencies that could otherwise lead to delays.
High-temperature 1:1 coupled power inductors 28 July 2021, RF Design
, Passive Components
Coilcraft's MSD1278H Series of high-temperature 1:1 coupled power inductors feature magnetic shielding for compact packaging and tight winding-to-winding coupling. They are ideal for flyback, SEPIC, Cuk, ...
Read more...Fast-switching SPDT switch for high-frequency test 28 July 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The latest addition to Mini-Circuits’ high-frequency test solutions comes in the form of the USB-1SP2T-A44 solid-state SPDT switch, a fast-switching device covering an ultra-wide bandwidth from 0,1 to ...
Read more...40 Gbps DPDT differential switch 23 June 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Menlo Microsystems has announced a new double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing high performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications. Based on the company’s market-proven ...
Read more...DC-14 GHz gain block amplifiers 23 June 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recently introduced by Marki Microwave are its first MMIC gain blocks, the AKA series of InGaP HBT amplifiers with a bandwidth of DC to 14 GHz. Four options are available with gain from 13 to 19 dB, P1dB ...
Read more...Ultra-wideband RMS power detector 23 June 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits has released a new coaxial power detector, the ZV47-K44RMS, with a 35 dB linear dynamic range and an error rate of less than ±1 dB. The device has a ±1 dB flat response from 200 MHz to 30 GHz ...
Read more...Wireless module for high-speed 5G connectivity 28 July 2021, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom recently announced the joint release of the FM350 5G wireless module. By partnering with Intel and MediaTek, Fibocom’s FM350 is designed to offer high-speed 5G wireless connectivity for better ...
Read more...NXP boosts efficiency of 5G multi-chip modules 28 July 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors claimed a major industry milestone for 5G energy efficiency with the integration of gallium nitride (GaN) technology to its multi-chip module platform. Building on the company’s investment ...
Read more...IoT development ecosystem supporting Matter 28 July 2021, NuVision Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Now available from Silicon Labs are wireless solutions for the development of ‘Matter’ end products that support Thread, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols. Matter, formerly named ‘Project Connected Home over ...