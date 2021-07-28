u-blox launches PointPerfect GNSS correction service

28 July 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox announced the launch of its new PointPerfect location service, delivering an advanced GNSS augmentation data service designed from the ground up to be ultra-accurate, ultra-reliable and immediately available. The service addresses the fast-growing demand for high-precision GNSS solutions including autonomous vehicles such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), service robots, machinery automation, micro mobility and other advanced navigation applications. Emerging automotive applications include automated driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), lane-accurate navigation and telematics.

Delivered via mobile Internet or L-band satellite signals, PointPerfect broadcasts on a continental scale with homogeneous coverage in Europe and the contiguous USA, including up to roughly 22 kilometres off coastlines to any number of end devices, delivering sub-10 cm positioning accuracy and convergence of just seconds. Furthermore, adopting the industry-driven SPARTN messaging format combined with the lightweight and secure MQTT IoT delivery protocol results in a real-time, bandwidth-optimised, cost-efficient solution ideally suited for mass-market applications.

PointPerfect co-operates smoothly with u-blox positioning and connectivity hardware, providing a one-stop-shop solution from silicon to cloud. Because it is based on the open SPARTN GNSS correction data format, its use is not restricted to a single hardware provider, giving customers the flexibility to optimise solutions.

PointPerfect is delivered via the intuitive Thingstream IoT service delivery platform, an enterprise-grade cloud platform proven to support billions of messages. Thingstream provides a self-serve environment where users can manage their device fleet, optimising cost and performance through flexible and predictable pricing plans. The service is backed by a full warranty, 99,9% uptime availability and 24/7 reliability. In-house development of all the technological building blocks ensures expert technical support while eliminating any external dependencies that could otherwise lead to delays.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





