Fast-switching SPDT switch for high-frequency test

28 July 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The latest addition to Mini-Circuits’ high-frequency test solutions comes in the form of the USB-1SP2T-A44 solid-state SPDT switch, a fast-switching device covering an ultra-wide bandwidth from 0,1 to 43,5 GHz. The solid-state design features an impressive combination of high isolation, low insertion loss and good linearity across the entire band. The unit has around 50 dB isolation at 40 GHz and is supplied in a low-profile package with precision 2,92 mm RF connectors.





The USB-1SP2T-A44 has fast switching sequences. The program-automated switching sequences can run with extremely fast transitions of as little as 10 ns and no external control is required. Full software support is provided, including a user-friendly GUI application for Windows and a full API with programming instructions for Windows and Linux environments (both 32-bit and 64-bit systems).

The daisy-chain control interface with dynamic addressing simplifies control integration, allowing multiple switches to be combined into a master/slave chain. The user simply connects and powers them up and the whole chain of up to 25 compatible switches can be controlled independently through a single USB and software interface.

Typical applications of the USB-1SP2T-A44 are millimetre-wave signal switching, 5G semiconductor and component testing, high-throughput production testing and X/Ku/K/Ka-band switching.

For more information contact Conical Technologies

