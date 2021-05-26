Hybrid design combines best of MOV and GDT protection

Bourns has introduced one of the most significant breakthroughs in MOV (metal oxide varistor) device design in decades, in the form of its IsoMOV protectors. The innovatively designed hybrid protection component integrates the GDT (gas discharge tube) function directly into the MOV itself, providing an elevated level of surge protection in terms of performance, operational life and enhanced device reliability.
Because the fully integrated, compact Bourns hybrid design features performance specifications usually found in larger traditional MOV devices, IsoMOV protectors enable designers to better tailor the surge protection performance to their stringent space requirements and allows them to upgrade their MOV over-voltage protection to include the proven benefit of GDT isolation without a PCB redesign. With industry-standard pin layouts, IsoMOV protectors offer a substantial performance and reliability upgrade to same-sized standard MOVs in a pin-to-pin, drop-in-replacement form factor.
The IsoMOV protector is a fully integrated GDT and MOV hybrid design. Combining both devices into a single package allows the GDT to block leakage currents through the MOV that may lead to premature failure, making the MOV inherently more robust without adding additional components into the circuit design. Rated at 125°C, well above the industry-standard 85°C, the IsoMOV protector's extended temperature range and low leakage are especially well suited for industrial, power line communications, high-speed information and communication technology (ICT) equipment, as well as a wide range of certain harsh-environment or remote, exposed applications where repairs can be both physically challenging and expensive to perform.
The Bourns IsoMOV protector series is UL 1449 Type 5 recognised and available now.
