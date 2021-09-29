High-current feedthrough filters

HPR Series feedthrough filters from NexTek are designed and built to provide rugged EMI filtering for high-current lines, no matter the application details or environmental requirements. These feedthrough filters use a patented capacitor technology to offer elevated toughness and reliability within an ultra-compact package. The HPR filters are available from 50 to 400 A ratings.
NexTek also offers E-Series HPR filters which undergo a 96 hour burn-in, for applications that require screened components to ensure high reliability. E-NexTek ruggedised DC filters have a unique architecture specifically designed for high vibration, high altitude and other extreme environments.
The standard E-Class version has been tested and qualified to military standard MIL-C-49467 Group A ratings. Specialised custom units to MIL-PRF-55681, MIL-PRF-123 or customer SCD are also available.
20 mm higher pin heatsink provides 20% better performance 29 September 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies
With an overall height of 65 mm, the new PO 98-98-65-AL pin heatsink from Alutronic exceeds the established maximum standard height of 45 mm. In the case of the PO 98-98-65-AL, the additional 20 mm improves ...
Compact X2 capacitors for noise suppression 25 August 2021, Electrocomp
A new series of very compact EPCOS X2 capacitors for noise suppression, rated for 275 V a.c. and covering a capacitance range from 33 nF to 1 µF, has been released by TDK. Depending on the capacitance ...
Thermoelectric coolers for optoelectronic systems 29 September 2021, TRX Electronics
Featuring next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differential ...
Common-mode filters for mobile devices 29 September 2021, Electrocomp
TDK has developed the TCM0403M Series of miniaturised thin-film common-mode filters for mobile devices. The 0403 case size (0,457 x 0,3 x 0,23 mm) is 58% smaller and 56% lighter than previous products. ...
RF-over-fibre transceiver for C- and X-band 29 September 2021, Conical Technologies
Emcore has released the latest in its range of RF-over-fibre transceivers covering C-band through to X-Band. The MAKO-X C/X-Band transceiver is designed for high-speed fibre-optic communication applications ...
Fast-acting chip fuse for automotive applications 29 September 2021, Altron Arrow
Vishay introduced a new, very fast-acting thin film chip fuse. For automotive applications, the Vishay Beyschlag MFU 0603 AT is AEC-Q200 qualified and features current ratings from 0,5 A to 5,0 A.
Clearing the Static: Ionisers and how they work 29 September 2021, Altico Static Control Solutions
Ionisers neutralise electrostatic charges on insulators and isolated (non-grounded) conductors to reduce the magnitude of electrostatic discharges (ESD) in an ESD protected area (EPA). Basically, air ...
Isolated RS-232 transceivers 29 September 2021, Conical Technologies
Mornsun Power announced the release of its fourth generation of isolated RS-232 transceivers with the TD(H)541S232H and TD041S232H series in a DFN package, the company’s most cost-effective RS-232 transceiver ...
Dual-channel capacitive isolators 25 August 2021, Conical Technologies
The SCM3721ASA and SCM3723ASA belong to a family of digital isolators based on unique capacitive pulse isolation technology. Capacitive pulse isolation is a new-generation digital isolator technology ...
Clearing the Static: ESD clothing and footwear 25 August 2021, Altico Static Control Solutions
While working in an electrostatic protected area (EPA), ESD clothing is necessary to make sure that people do not charge the products they are working with. ESD footwear and clothing prevent static charge ...