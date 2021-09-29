High-current feedthrough filters

29 September 2021 Circuit & System Protection

HPR Series feedthrough filters from NexTek are designed and built to provide rugged EMI filtering for high-current lines, no matter the application details or environmental requirements. These feedthrough filters use a patented capacitor technology to offer elevated toughness and reliability within an ultra-compact package. The HPR filters are available from 50 to 400 A ratings.

NexTek also offers E-Series HPR filters which undergo a 96 hour burn-in, for applications that require screened components to ensure high reliability. E-NexTek ruggedised DC filters have a unique architecture specifically designed for high vibration, high altitude and other extreme environments.

The standard E-Class version has been tested and qualified to military standard MIL-C-49467 Group A ratings. Specialised custom units to MIL-PRF-55681, MIL-PRF-123 or customer SCD are also available.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





