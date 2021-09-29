GNSS receiver evaluation software

u-blox announced the launch of its new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) evaluation software, u-center 2. The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with tenth-generation u-blox GNSS technology a highly intuitive interface to configure GNSS products, evaluate their performance, improve the quality of their software and experience the performance boost achieved using GNSS-related services.
u-center 2 is the successor to the original u-center GNSS evaluation software, which over its almost two decades of development has become popular amongst design engineers developing applications using GNSS receivers. Fully compatible with the latest u-blox M10 GNSS technology, u-center 2 is designed from scratch to offer improved overall performance as well as feature additions that simplify the configuration, evaluation and software development of GNSS-based solutions.
u-center 2 provides personalised workspaces with adaptive window elements offering a choice of views to observe static and dynamic behaviour of the connected GNSS receiver. The built-in log player, which accepts log files from the previous version of the software, features easy message- and time-based navigation and lets users set the playback speed, making the development of end products more efficient. Automatic updates ensure that the software always includes the latest features with minimal user effort.
Additionally, u-center simplifies the evaluation of the growing portfolio of GNSS-related location services. This includes AssistNow, through which GNSS receivers gain access to GNSS aiding data, enhancing startup performance and saving power.
As of today, u-center 2 lets users evaluate u-blox M10 GNSS products. Its predecessor, u-center, will continue to be the go-to solution for GNSS solutions based on earlier technology platforms.
