Compact fanless IoT edge server

29 September 2021

With the rise of AI, machine vision and deep learning, much of the data analytics and processing are now happening further from the info centres in the field or where the data is collected. For those requiring a ruggedised IoT edge server that can operate in harsh environments, the Airtop3 provides the reliability, security and temperature range that are key to successful software management.

The Airtop3 is a small form-factor, fanless IoT edge server with noteworthy performance, features and cooling, as well as large RAM and storage capacity and plentiful networking and I/O ports.

The ruggedised aluminium case is specially designed to allow natural airflow by the generation of CPU and GPU heat which dissipates up to 300 W without a fan and enables it to operate at a high temperature range. It is ideally applied in industrial environments where dust and water are present, such as manufacturing facilities, mines, factories, warehouses, pharmaceutical, etc.

Local distributor, Brandwagon Distribution, provides not only the hardware but also the knowledge and experience to make deployment fast and scalable.

