Lithium battery charger IC for one to six cells

29 September 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MP2759A is a highly integrated switching charger designed for applications with 1-cell to 6-cell series Li-ion or Li-polymer battery packs. The device supports several battery chemistry types with different battery regulation voltages.

Made by Monolithic Power Systems, this device operates from a maximum 36 V d.c. input voltage and a hold-off voltage up to 45 V. When an input power supply is present, it charges the battery with four phases: trickle charge, pre-charge, constant current (CC) charge and constant voltage (CV) charge.

The MP2759A offers an input current limit function and a minimum input voltage limit function. If the input current reaches the input current limit, or the input voltage drops to the minimum input voltage limit, the MP2759A automatically reduces the charge current to limit the input power.

To guarantee safe operation, the MP2759A includes robust protection features such as battery over-voltage protection (OVP), battery temperature sensing and protection, thermal shutdown and a charging safety timer. It is available in a small QFN-19 (3 x 3 mm) package.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





