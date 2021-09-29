Categories

Lithium battery charger IC for one to six cells

29 September 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MP2759A is a highly integrated switching charger designed for applications with 1-cell to 6-cell series Li-ion or Li-polymer battery packs. The device supports several battery chemistry types with different battery regulation voltages.

Made by Monolithic Power Systems, this device operates from a maximum 36 V d.c. input voltage and a hold-off voltage up to 45 V. When an input power supply is present, it charges the battery with four phases: trickle charge, pre-charge, constant current (CC) charge and constant voltage (CV) charge.

The MP2759A offers an input current limit function and a minimum input voltage limit function. If the input current reaches the input current limit, or the input voltage drops to the minimum input voltage limit, the MP2759A automatically reduces the charge current to limit the input power.

To guarantee safe operation, the MP2759A includes robust protection features such as battery over-voltage protection (OVP), battery temperature sensing and protection, thermal shutdown and a charging safety timer. It is available in a small QFN-19 (3 x 3 mm) package.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: calim@nuvisionelec.co.za
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
NuVision Electronics


Further reading:

Fully configurable gate driver for SiC MOSFETs
29 September 2021, Future Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
As demand for electric buses and other electrified heavy transport vehicles increases to meet lower emission targets, silicon carbide (SiC)-based power management solutions are providing greater efficiencies ...

Read more...
Highly secure sub-GHz SoCs
25 August 2021, NuVision Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Delivering what it claims as the world's first sub-GHz wireless solutions to combine long-range RF and energy efficiency with certified Arm PSA Level 3 security, Silicon Labs has unveiled a lineup of ...

Read more...
Baseless power modules qualified for aerospace use
29 September 2021, EBV Electrolink , Power Electronics / Power Management
In the race to reduce aircraft emissions, developers are increasingly moving toward more efficient designs, including electrical systems that replace today’s pneumatics and hydraulics powering everything ...

Read more...
Unify SDK eases IoT wireless interoperability
25 August 2021, NuVision Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs has unveiled its Unify software development kit (SDK), which provides the common building blocks for connectivity across IoT ecosystems. IoT cloud and platform developers will be able to ...

Read more...
600 W convection cooled power supplies
29 September 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the introduction of 600 W free-air convection cooling power supplies in the form of the AEA600F series. With demanding applications in mind, the AEA600F is able to deliver 300% peak power ...

Read more...
Isolated dual-channel gate driver
29 September 2021, Avnet Silica , Power Electronics / Power Management
onsemi’s NCP51561 is an isolated dual-channel gate driver with 4,5 A and 9 A source and sink peak current respectively. Designed for fast switching to drive power MOSFETs and SiC MOSFET power switches, ...

Read more...
Battery state-of-health monitor
29 September 2021, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC3337 is a primary battery state-of-health (SOH) monitor with a built-in precision coulomb counter. It is designed to be placed in series with a primary battery with minimal associated series voltage ...

Read more...
Silicon Labs’ Security Services support Zero Trust in IoT
29 September 2021, NuVision Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To support IoT companies with the implementation of Zero Trust security architectures to meet emerging cybersecurity standards and combat the rising tide of threats, Silicon Labs has launched its new ...

Read more...
Non-isolated step-down converters
25 August 2021, Accutronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Capable of operating from an input voltage of 18 V to 32 V, the non-isolated step-down converters of TDK-Lambda’s i7A series deliver an output voltage that can be adjusted from 3,3 to 18 V with an output ...

Read more...
70 W brushless DC motor drivers
25 August 2021 , Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments (TI) has introduced the industry’s first 70 W brushless DC (BLDC) motor drivers to provide code-free, sensorless trapezoidal and field-oriented control (FOC). The devices enable engineers ...

Read more...










