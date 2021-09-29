20 mm higher pin heatsink provides 20% better performance

29 September 2021 Circuit & System Protection

With an overall height of 65 mm, the new PO 98-98-65-AL pin heatsink from Alutronic exceeds the established maximum standard height of 45 mm. In the case of the PO 98-98-65-AL, the additional 20 mm improves the performance of the heatsink by 20%.

The PO 98-98-65-AL can dissipate up to 220 W of heat when side-ventilated with a 2 m/s airflow. Available immediately in the Alutronic standard range, it can be supplied with pre-assembled matching thermal foils and/or fans and optional anodised surface finish.

Also available in this product range are models with 20 mm and 40 mm heights (PO 98-98-20-AL and PO 98-98-40-AL) – able to dissipate 180 W and 100 W, respectively.

Credit(s)

Sivan Electronic Supplies





