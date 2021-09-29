20 mm higher pin heatsink provides 20% better performance

With an overall height of 65 mm, the new PO 98-98-65-AL pin heatsink from Alutronic exceeds the established maximum standard height of 45 mm. In the case of the PO 98-98-65-AL, the additional 20 mm improves the performance of the heatsink by 20%.
The PO 98-98-65-AL can dissipate up to 220 W of heat when side-ventilated with a 2 m/s airflow. Available immediately in the Alutronic standard range, it can be supplied with pre-assembled matching thermal foils and/or fans and optional anodised surface finish.
Also available in this product range are models with 20 mm and 40 mm heights (PO 98-98-20-AL and PO 98-98-40-AL) – able to dissipate 180 W and 100 W, respectively.
High-current feedthrough filters 29 September 2021, Conical Technologies
, Circuit & System Protection
HPR Series feedthrough filters from NexTek are designed and built to provide rugged EMI filtering for high-current lines, no matter the application details or environmental requirements. These feedthrough ...
Read more...Compact X2 capacitors for noise suppression 25 August 2021, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
A new series of very compact EPCOS X2 capacitors for noise suppression, rated for 275 V a.c. and covering a capacitance range from 33 nF to 1 µF, has been released by TDK. Depending on the capacitance ...
Read more...Thermoelectric coolers for optoelectronic systems 29 September 2021, TRX Electronics
, Circuit & System Protection
Featuring next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differential ...
Read more...Common-mode filters for mobile devices 29 September 2021, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
TDK has developed the TCM0403M Series of miniaturised thin-film common-mode filters for mobile devices. The 0403 case size (0,457 x 0,3 x 0,23 mm) is 58% smaller and 56% lighter than previous products. ...
Read more...Fast-acting chip fuse for automotive applications 29 September 2021, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
Vishay introduced a new, very fast-acting thin film chip fuse. For automotive applications, the Vishay Beyschlag MFU 0603 AT is AEC-Q200 qualified and features current ratings from 0,5 A to 5,0 A.
...
Read more...Clearing the Static: Ionisers and how they work 29 September 2021, Altico Static Control Solutions
, Circuit & System Protection
Ionisers neutralise electrostatic charges on insulators and isolated (non-grounded) conductors to reduce the magnitude of electrostatic discharges (ESD) in an ESD protected area (EPA). Basically, air ...
Read more...Dual-channel capacitive isolators 25 August 2021, Conical Technologies
, Circuit & System Protection
The SCM3721ASA and SCM3723ASA belong to a family of digital isolators based on unique capacitive pulse isolation technology. Capacitive pulse isolation is a new-generation digital isolator technology ...
Read more...Clearing the Static: ESD clothing and footwear 25 August 2021, Altico Static Control Solutions
, Circuit & System Protection
While working in an electrostatic protected area (EPA), ESD clothing is necessary to make sure that people do not charge the products they are working with. ESD footwear and clothing prevent static charge ...
Read more...Dual circularly polarised sinuous antennas 25 August 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Available from IMC Microwave Industries is a dual circularly polarised sinuous antennas for air, sea and ground applications such as direction finding, electronic warfare (EW), electronic intelligence ...
Read more...Hybrid design combines best of MOV and GDT protection 25 August 2021, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns has introduced one of the most significant breakthroughs in MOV (metal oxide varistor) device design in decades, in the form of its IsoMOV protectors. The innovatively designed hybrid protection ...