First verified OTDOA positioning test for 5G NR

The industry’s first OTDOA (observed time difference of arrival) protocol conformance test for 5G New Radio (NR) has been verified with a device containing the MediaTek M70 5G modem and the Anritsu ME7834NR 5G NR mobile device test platform.
5G NR introduces several new use cases involving positioning for applications in industrial automation, automotive and terrestrial arenas. Consequently, many positioning mechanisms have been added to the NR standards defined by 3GPP Release 16, with more planned for 3GPP Release 17 and later. OTDOA is one of the positioning methods which was originally introduced for 4G LTE and has been extended into 5G NR. OTDOA relies on measuring the time difference of a positioning reference signal (PRS) received from multiple cells and using this to compute its location with support from a location server.
The conformance tests are defined by 3GPP in TS 37.571-4 and have been submitted by Anritsu to 3GPP RAN WG5 (Radio Access Network Working Group 5), in addition to pending submissions to several other organisations for their approval.
The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based protocol conformance test and carrier acceptance testing of mobile devices incorporating multiple radio access technologies. It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-A Pro and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu’s MA8171A OTA RF chamber and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G frequency bands.
