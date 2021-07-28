Mixed-signal oscilloscopes for general-purpose debugging

Powerful, intuitive to use and easy to own, the Infiniium EXR-Series extends the power of Keysight Technologies’ Infiniium MXR oscilloscope family to customers that want to buy through the company’s global network of distributors. The MXR- and EXR-Series feature multiple instruments integrated into a single platform for higher engineering productivity and ease-of-use. Both platforms offer advanced software applications and features that simplify debugging, power measurements and remote collaboration.
As designs grow more complex, the benchmark for professional mainstream bench debug and analysis continues to rise. The Infiniium EXR-Series mixed-signal oscilloscope positions itself as an ideal general-purpose debugging tool for professional engineers. It features a state-of-the-art ASIC which powers seven integrated applications: oscilloscope, digital voltmeter (DVM), waveform generator, Bode plotter, counters, protocol analyser and logic analyser. The EXR-Series offers up to eight analog channels that operate simultaneously at 2,5 GHz, as well as 16 independent digital channels.
Infiniium EXR and MXR scopes deliver advanced applications and features on a 15,6-inch high-definition touchscreen, enabling users to access both built-in applications and powerful advanced applications. Infiniium applications automate complex tasks such as power supply characterisation and measurement, covering basic measurements, advanced measurement and analysis of switching losses, RDS(ON), control loop response, efficiency, transient response, inrush current, current harmonics and losses of power transistors during a cycle.
The touchscreen display is complemented by the ability to duplicate or extend the scope’s screen to another monitor, improving overall productivity. A built-in Fault Hunter feature automatically analyses the normal signal for 30 seconds and initiates advanced triggers to find rare or random signal faults. The EXR-Series’ automatic, one-button launch to find physical layer signal anomalies speeds design and troubleshooting efforts. Infiniium users can analyse data anywhere with Infinium Offline software.
