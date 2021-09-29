Solder paste technology debate
29 September 2021
Events
Indium Corporation’s Chris Nash, senior product manager for PCB assembly solder paste, will participate in a Global SMT & Packaging debate on solder paste technology on 26 October.
Solder is a critical interconnection material in the electronics manufacturing process. This panel will seek to provide a fundamental guide to all the characteristics that continue to make solder the interconnection of choice for today’s PCB assemblies. This will include paste types, powder sizes, the role of flux chemistries and temperature, among other topics.
The debate will be followed by a live Q&A; session. For more information or to register visit www.dataweek.co.za/*sep21-indium
