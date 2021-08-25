Renesas/Dialog synergy delivers winning combinations

29 September 2021 News

Renesas Electronics and Dialog Semiconductor have officially joined forces, resulting in an immediate benefit to customers as Renesas announces 39 new ‘Winning Combinations’. These expert designs showcase both companies’ complementary and now combined, product portfolios of embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity.

Quick-Connect IoT combines sensors, connectivity and software.

One of the winning combinations is the Smart Asset Tracking Label for container and device tracking, which provides environmental data during transit. The tracking can report a container’s or device’s presence via Bluetooth 5.1 either at a depot or through a tablet or mobile phone application. This design is optimised with ultra-low-power devices and several standby options for minimal current draw.

Another winning combination is Quick-Connect IoT. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a rapidly growing field limited only by the creativity of the system designer. However, creating a custom solution of MCUs, connectivity and sensors can often result in hardware compatibility issues that necessitate modification, sometimes with jumper wires or sometimes requiring a whole new board spin. Software portability also creates increased work and a complex transition. With Renesas Quick-Connect IoT the aim is to solve these issues by providing standard hardware and software building blocks to enable quick prototyping of IoT systems.

