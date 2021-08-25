Renesas/Dialog synergy delivers winning combinations

Renesas Electronics and Dialog Semiconductor have officially joined forces, resulting in an immediate benefit to customers as Renesas announces 39 new ‘Winning Combinations’. These expert designs showcase both companies’ complementary and now combined, product portfolios of embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity.
One of the winning combinations is the Smart Asset Tracking Label for container and device tracking, which provides environmental data during transit. The tracking can report a container’s or device’s presence via Bluetooth 5.1 either at a depot or through a tablet or mobile phone application. This design is optimised with ultra-low-power devices and several standby options for minimal current draw.
Another winning combination is Quick-Connect IoT. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a rapidly growing field limited only by the creativity of the system designer. However, creating a custom solution of MCUs, connectivity and sensors can often result in hardware compatibility issues that necessitate modification, sometimes with jumper wires or sometimes requiring a whole new board spin. Software portability also creates increased work and a complex transition. With Renesas Quick-Connect IoT the aim is to solve these issues by providing standard hardware and software building blocks to enable quick prototyping of IoT systems.
Read more...ON Semiconductor shortens its name to onsemi 25 August 2021
, News
ON Semiconductor, a well-known name in the IC vendor landscape over many years, has changed its trading name to onsemi and says it has refreshed its brand as a next step in the company’s evolution to ...
Read more...Electronics News Digest 29 September 2021
, News South Africa
The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) hosted the signing of the first South Africa-Ethiopia memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the expansion of cooperation in science, technology ...
Read more...LoRa – Where is the network? 29 September 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT, News
According to the LoRa Alliance’s official website, there are currently 156 LoRa network operators in 171 countries across the globe, with over 208 million LoRa devices deployed. Officially, we do have ...