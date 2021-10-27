Locally produced LoRa pressure node

27 October 2021

LoRa devices and wireless RF technology are making it easy and economical for consumers to dive into the Internet of Things (IoT). The affordable sensors and gateways can also experience the same IoT benefits, including temperature and pressure monitoring. LoRa-enabled wireless sensors can transform a conventional storage water tank into a smart device, which detects the levels in the tanks and communicates the information to a cloud-based inventory system.

The LoRa-based wireless sensors will communicate with the pre-configured cloud/server across a network of gateways that provide coverage. Any water tank equipped with a LoRa node and a pressure probe can communicate with a LoRa gateway within its view. The LoRa node enables the water tank to report the state of the water level.

A conventional water tank can transform into a smart’ water tank which reports the levels across the LoRaWAN network with the integration of a LoRa node. The maximum and minimum levels of the water tanks are then configured on the node, which will take periodic measurements of the water level and transmit to the gateway. The gateway will then forward the measurements to the pre-set cloud or server. If the tank level is low, a request for a refill is initiated on the server.

Otto Wireless Solutions is proud to announce the launch of a new, locally produced LoRa pressure node (OLN868-P) which is ICASA approved and works on Full LoRaWAN.

