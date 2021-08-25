Power modules for electric vehicle charging infrastructure
27 October 2021
Power Electronics / Power Management
With its Charx power fast-charging DC modules, Phoenix Contact offers efficient DC power electronics for fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) stations. The new 30 kW modules are available as AC/DC converters and DC/DC converters that can be installed directly in the charging station and provide a stable power supply.
They can be installed directly into the charging station to provide a stable power supply for charging electric cars. With their 19-inch standard dimensions as well as push-lock and T-LOX fast-connection technology, they offer fast installation and servicing.
An efficiency rate of over 95%, plus high-power density and an innovative design, result in economical, space-saving operation. The fast-charging DC modules feature a CAN-bus interface and meet all the European safety standards and EMC standards. The modules are galvanically isolated and can be interconnected. This makes it possible to configure a charging park flexibly with scalable charging capacities for charging EVs.
