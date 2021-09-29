Categories

Test & Measurement



Mixed-signal oscilloscopes with flexible resolutions

27 October 2021 Test & Measurement

Pico Technology released the PicoScope 6000E Series FlexRes oscilloscopes, featuring eight channels with 500 MHz bandwidth, 16 digital channels and resolution of 8, 10 or 12 bits. The products work with PicoScope 6 application software, which takes full advantage of the latest PC performance and display capabilities, showing clean, crisp waveforms on screens of any size and resolution.

The top-of-the range PicoScope 6824E has dual 5 GSps analog to digital converters and 4 gigasamples of capture memory as standard. It offers a rich set of built-in tools for embedded system debug, including DeepMeasure that captures the measurement results of each one in up to a million cycles.

Eight plus 16 channels address challenges faced by engineers when debugging complex IoT and embedded systems that have mixed analog and digital elements, such as serial and parallel communications with high-speed low-voltage signalling.

FlexRes architecture allows the hardware to be configured by the user to optimise either the sampling rate, to 5 GSps at 8-bit resolution, or up to 12-bit resolution with 1,25 GSps sampling. For diverse applications such as capturing and decoding fast digital signals, or looking for distortion in sensitive analog signals, flexible resolution allows both measurements to be made with the same oscilloscope.

The advantage of deep capture memory is the ability to capture long-duration events while maintaining a high sample rate, which means that the oscilloscope can make the best use of its bandwidth. The PicoScope 6824E, with standard 4 gigasample memory, can capture a 200 ms signal at a sampling rate of 5 GSps, equating to 200 picosecond resolution (a ratio of 1:1 billion). Deep captures can be explored with the included waveform buffer navigator and zoomed in by up to a million times using the zoom/pan controls.

The 6000E Series utilises PicoScope 6 PC software, a proven and popular graphical user interface with over 100 000 users worldwide. It presents information in time, frequency and digital domains as required by the user. Mask limit testing and user-defined alarms are included, as well as capture memory segmentation from one to 10 000. Translated into 22 languages, PicoScope 6 can be used anywhere in the world.

To address the proliferation of serial communication technologies, PicoScope 6 includes decoders for 21 serial protocols as well as parallel bus decoding of the digital channels. The most recent additions to the list of supported protocols are BroadR-Reach (100BASE-T1) automotive Ethernet, Manchester and DALI. More protocols are in development and will be deployed as free-of-charge updates in the future.

The PicoScope 6000E Series delivers better than -50 dB harmonic distortion at 1 MHz on all models and over 60 dB SFDR (PicoScope 6824E). Baseline noise specification is <150 μV RMS on the most sensitive range. It further increases its value with an integrated 200 MSps arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and 50 MHz function generator with built-in sine, square, triangle, DC voltage, ramp up, ramp down, Gaussian and half-sine functions.

Pico is also introducing the Pico probe holder system. It uses novel flexible ‘gooseneck’ holders and is designed to work with Pico 2,5 mm passive probes with spring tips for all PicoScope 6000 Series scopes. The holders are mounted on a mirror-finished steel base plate, equipped with magnetic PCB posts with insulation washers to hold the device under test (DUT) to address the perennial problem of how to make multiple reliable probe connections to a DUT.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


