Critical airborne system testing from a single device

27 October 2021 Test & Measurement

New from Viavi Solutions is the AVX-10K flight line test set, enabling comprehensive performance verification testing of critical airborne systems from a simple-to-use device. The instrument helps avionics technicians maximise productivity and efficiency across fixed-base operators (FBOs), avionics and airframe manufacturing, or maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

The AVX-10K validates the installation and performance of airborne systems during required bi-annual checks. The single device combines the navigation and communication test features of the Viavi IFR4000 and the surveillance test features of the Viavi IFR6000. With test capabilities ranging from a quick system auto-test to in-depth troubleshooting, the versatile AVX-10K can be used for maintenance needs in the cockpit and anywhere around the aircraft.

The instrument offers an intuitive user interface to help technicians work more efficiently by streamlining setup, testing and reporting. Plus, the device can be remotely operated with the Viavi Solutions Mobile Tech App on a smartphone or tablet, enabling technicians to perform tests around the aircraft or even in the cockpit.

The AVX-10K can be purchased in a variety of pre-defined test configurations and updates are simple with the cloud-based Viavi StrataSync system. StrataSync also provides a central location for securely storing, viewing and sharing test data.

Credit(s)

Measuretest





