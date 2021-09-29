Air-insulated HV power supplies

XP Glassman’s OQ Series of high-voltage AC/DC power supplies are sophisticated 8 kW or 16 kW open-stack units with extremely low ripple and noise. The air-insulated, fast-response supplies exhibit tight regulation across a range of models available with output voltage ranges from 0-200 kV d.c. up to 0-500 kV d.c. One master supply and up to four slave supplies can be run in parallel, providing a maximum of 25 to 40 kW depending on the maximum DC voltage.

OQ Series power supplies consist of a rack-style driver chassis, a high-voltage stack assembly and a remote control unit. The dimensions of the stack vary with the output voltage rating and are given in the specifications in the datasheet. The driver chassis is provided in a cabinet with 275,8 mm height x 501,7 mm width x 636,5 mm depth. The remote control unit measures 132,5 mm height x 482,6 mm width x 186,3 mm depth.

The units use air as the primary dielectric medium – no oil or encapsulation is used which would impede serviceability or increase weight. Internal circuitry constantly senses and integrates arcs that occur over a given time. In the event that a system or load arcing problem develops and exceeds factory-set parameters, the power supply will cycle off in an attempt to clear the fault and then automatically restart after a preset ‘off dwell time’. The OQ Series’ high-voltage output is inhibited for a short period after each load arc to help extinguish the arc.

Typically, ripple is less than 0,1% peak-to-peak of rated voltage at full load. Off-the-line pulse width modulation (PWM) provides high efficiency and a reduced parts count for improved reliability. The OQ Series’ standard operation mode is constant voltage/current. Automatic crossover from constant-voltage to constant-current regulation provides protection against overloads, arcs and short circuits. A current-trip feature may be substituted for constant-current operation by a remote controlled selector switch on the rear panel of the chassis.

Standard accessories for the OQ Series include 7,6 m of detachable interconnect cables, null modem cable and USB cable.

Vepac Electronics





