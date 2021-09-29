Categories

Integrated buck power module with configurable settings

29 September 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MP5479 is a complete power management solution that integrates four high-efficiency step-down (buck) DC/DC converters, five low-dropout (LDO) regulators and a flexible I2C interface.

Constant-on-time control in the DC/DC converter provides fast transient response. The adjustable switching frequency (up to 2,75 MHz) in continuous conduction mode (CCM) greatly reduces the number of external inductors and capacitors. The output voltage can be adjusted via the I2C bus or preset via the multiple-time programmable (MTP) memory. The power-on/off sequence can also be configured via the MTP, or it can be controlled via the I2C.

Full protection features of this Monolithic Power Systems device include under-voltage lockout protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection and thermal shutdown. The MP5479 requires a minimal number of standard external components and is available in a space-saving QFN-26 (3,5 x 4,5 mm) package with wettable flanks.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com


