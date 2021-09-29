Mini-Circuits’ RC4DAT-8G-120H is a 4-channel programmable attenuator suitable for a wide range of signal-level control applications from 200 MHz to 8 GHz. Each independently controlled channel provides 0 to 120 dB attenuation in 0,05 dB steps. Its design maintains linear attenuation change per dB, even at the highest attenuation settings.
The attenuator can be controlled via USB or Ethernet (supporting SSH, HTTP and Telnet protocols). Full software support is provided, including a user-friendly GUI application for Windows and a full API with programming instructions for Windows and Linux environments, both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. To download the software, visit the Mini-Circuits website or contact Conical Technologies, the authorised South African distributor.
The daisy-chain control interface with Mini-Circuit’s novel dynamic addressing feature simplifies control systems, allowing multiple attenuators to be connected into a master/slave chain. By simply connecting and powering them on, a whole chain of up to 25 RC4DAT-8G-120H attenuators, with up to 100 channels, can be independently controlled through a single USB or Ethernet connection, with a single software interface.
The RC4DAT-8G-120H is ideally suited for Wi-Fi 6E MIMO development, LTE/5G/IoT/Bluetooth/Zigbee, cellular handover testing, C-band radar, satcom testing as well as automated signal sweeping and fading test applications.
