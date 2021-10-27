Medical and industrial PSU delivers 1000 W peak

27 October 2021
Power Electronics / Power Management
New TDK-Lambda CUS350MP-1000 AC-DC medical and industrial certified power supplies boast low audible noise for applications requiring occasional high peak power demands, medical equipment utilising DC motors, industrial printers and ticket dispensers.
Capable of providing 500 W with external airflow (1000W peak), the series is rated at 350 W when convection cooled and can deliver peaks of 800 W for up to 5 seconds. Power supplies with a peak capability can offer cost, size and audible noise reductions over fan cooled models rated for continuous operation at the peak power requirement.
The series is available with 24 V, 30 V, 36 V and 48 V outputs, a 5 V isolated standby and a remote on/off function. The CUS350MP-1000 has an 85 to 265 V a.c. input range and a leakage current of less than 300 µA. With efficiencies of up to 94%, operation in ambient temperatures of -20°C to +70°C is possible, derating linearly above 50°C to 30% load. Open-frame models measure 88 x 183 x 44 mm (W x L x H) with a weight of 770 g. Options include a perforated cover, double-sided board coating, single input fuse and screw terminations.
The CUS350MP-1000 has an input to output isolation of 4000 V a.c. (2 x MoPP), input to ground of 1500 V a.c. (1 x MoPP) and 1500 V a.c. (1 x MoPP) output to ground for suitability in B and BF rated medical equipment. It has a plethora of safety certifications and is compliant with conducted and radiated emission standards.
