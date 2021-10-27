Electronics News Digest

27 October 2021 Electronic News Digest

Overseas

Business

Microchip Technology announced the acquisition of Tekron International Limited, a global leader in providing high-precision GPS and atomic clock time-keeping technologies and solutions for the smart grid and other industrial applications. Microchip has established a leading position in the synchronisation and timing market for communications, enterprise, government, and military and aerospace applications, and New Zealand-based Tekron extends this focus to encompass the specific industry requirements for the power utilities and industrial markets. The terms of the deal have been kept confidential.

Companies

STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless have announced an agreement that will enable STMicroelectronics’ STM32 microcontroller (MCU) user community to leverage flexible cellular IoT connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions from Sierra Wireless. The agreement helps solution developers tackle the diverse challenges involved with creating and deploying IoT solutions, including device design and development, enrolment with a cellular network, and connection to cloud services.

Industry

IC Insights has posed an intriguing theory for the highly tense current environment between China and Taiwan, and what it could mean for the IC industry. The market research firm cites numerous facts and figures to reach the conclusion that there is no more important base of IC capacity and production than Taiwan. China, on the other hand, has a huge problem with its inability to produce leading-edge IC devices for its future electronic system needs – a problem that it believes can be solved through reunification with Taiwan by whatever means necessary. While the Taiwanese economy would crater if China attempted a military takeover of the island nation, China’s economy would also suffer greatly. The question is whether China is willing to accept relatively short-term economic pain for the long-term benefit of having the largest amount of the world’s leading-edge IC production capacity under its control for many years to come.

Global semiconductor industry sales were $47,2 billion in the month of August 2021 according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), an increase of 29,7% over the August 2020 total of $36,4 billion and 3,3% more than the July 2021 total of $45,7 billion. Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (33,5%), China (30,8%), the Americas (30,6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (28,2%) and Japan (23,8%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4,9%), China (3,4%), Japan (3,3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2,6%) and Europe (1,5%).

Mouser Electronics was the recipient of 19 top business awards from its manufacturer partners for best-in-class distribution performance during 2020 and 2021. Manufacturers gave a variety of reasons for the awards, including global logistics, digital excellence, double-digit sales growth, fastest new product introductions (NPIs), commitment to teamwork, investment in inventory and breadth of inventory, successful marketing campaigns, customer growth, and expanding footprint.





