Magnetic-mount external GPS antenna

The Magma X AA.178.301111 from Taoglas is an active, external magnetic-mount GPS antenna that operates in the L1/L5 band from 1176,45 to 1575,42 MHz.
This linearly polarised antenna delivers a peak gain of 1,36 dBi and has an efficiency of up to 62,25 %. It integrates a two-stage low-noise amplifier (LNA) ensuring good signal strength and has a noise figure of 1,5 dB which preserves the signal quality and helps minimise time to first fix. The antenna exhibits excellent radiation patterns on both GPS L1/L5 bands and also provides excellent out-of-band rejection to prevent out-of-band signals from overdriving or damaging the LNAs.
The Magma X supports GPS (L1/L2/L5/L6), IRNSS (L5/S-Band), QZSS (L1/L2C/L5/L6), Galileo (/E5a/E5b/E4/E3/E6/E2/L1), GLONASS (L5R/L3PT/L2PT/L1CR/L1PT), BeiDou (B1/B2/B2), Compass (E5B(B2)/ E6(B3)/E2(B1)) and SBAS (Omnistar/WAAS/EGN OS) bands. It requires a DC supply from 1,8-5 V.
This antenna has been tuned and tested on a 70 x 70 mm ground plane and is available in an IP67-rated enclosure with SMA male connectors. It is an economical solution for the highest accuracy centimetre-level tracking applications such as RTK (real-time kinematics), precision agriculture and navigation.
