RF power GaN transistor

Further reading:

u-blox announced the launch of its new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) evaluation software, u-center 2. The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with tenth-generationMouser Electronics is now stocking the TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor from ams. The sensor incorporates an infrared (IR) VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) and factory-calibratedThe QPC6324 from Qorvo is a silicon on insulator (SOI) SPDT switch that operates from 5 MHz to 6000 MHz. It has a switching speed of 180-470 ns, insertion loss of less than 1,35 dB with isolation of upThough the terms single-input single-output (SISO) and multi-input multi-output (MIMO) originate with controls engineering, SISO and MIMO are now very commonly discussed in reference to RF antennas. InMikroElektronika has launched LTE IoT 8 Click – a member of its 1000-strong Click family of peripheral development boards – targeting designers of low-power LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity solutions inDelivering what it claims as the world's first sub-GHz wireless solutions to combine long-range RF and energy efficiency with certified Arm PSA Level 3 security, Silicon Labs has unveiled a lineup ofFeaturing next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differentialEmcore has released the latest in its range of RF-over-fibre transceivers covering C-band through to X-Band. The MAKO-X C/X-Band transceiver is designed for high-speed fibre-optic communication applicationsSilicon Labs has unveiled its Unify software development kit (SDK), which provides the common building blocks for connectivity across IoT ecosystems. IoT cloud and platform developers will be able toThe QPC1220Q from Qorvo is a high-linearity DP4T (double-pole four-throw) routing switch that operates from 617 to 6000 MHz for multiple air interfaces including 5G. It has an insertion loss of less than