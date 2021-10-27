RF power GaN transistor

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the A3G26D055N Airfast RF power gallium nitride (GaN) transistor from NXP Semiconductors.
The transistor is designed for cellular base station applications requiring very wide instantaneous bandwidth capability.
This 8 W symmetrical Doherty RF transistor provides a wide frequency range from 100 MHz to 2690 MHz and 18 dB power gain (typical) at 2675 MHz with 54,1% efficiency.The A3G26D055N also features high terminal impedances and highly linearised error vector magnitude (EVM), making it optimal for massive MIMO active antenna systems for 5G base stations.
Applications for the A3G26D055N include 5G massive MIMO, W-CDMA and LTE, macrocell base stations and drivers, small cell final stage, active antennas and general-purpose telecoms.
