Chinese RF and microwave connector, cable and adaptor manufacturer, Anoison, announced the release of the latest addition to its selection of RF and microwave products with the release of the PA-5 range of compact multi-coax quick-turn microwave connectors.
The PA-5 Series features up to five channels in one connector with a compact size like the well-known 4.3-10 connector series. PA-5 connectors have a quick-turn interface and a dual security system, including position code and position post to ensure correct coax position with every connection.
The PA-5 Series has been designed for a secure connection in applications up to 40 GHz. The connectors have an impressive screening effectiveness of more than 90 dB between DC and 6 GHz and isolation of more than 100 dB at DC to 6 GHz. They are rated for temperatures from -55°C to +125°C and ingress protection of IP68 and are designed for more than 100 mating cycles.
Typical applications where the PA-5 series will be found useful include small cell and MIMO systems; distributed antenna systems for in-building applications; antenna, radio and filter connections; and EW (electronic warfare) systems.
High-current feedthrough filters 29 September 2021, Conical Technologies
, Circuit & System Protection
HPR Series feedthrough filters from NexTek are designed and built to provide rugged EMI filtering for high-current lines, no matter the application details or environmental requirements. These feedthrough ...
Read more...RF-over-fibre transceiver for C- and X-band 29 September 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Emcore has released the latest in its range of RF-over-fibre transceivers covering C-band through to X-Band. The MAKO-X C/X-Band transceiver is designed for high-speed fibre-optic communication applications ...
Read more...Micro connectors with backshells 25 August 2021, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
At this year’s DSEI exhibition, Nicomatic launched its new DBMM Series, a modification of the DMM 2 mm connectors to include fully integrated backshells. DBMM connectors save space, measuring only 15 mm ...
Read more...Terminal blocks for measuring transducers 25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
The PTVME test-disconnect terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact are an extension to the PTV portfolio and can be used in all applications on the secondary wiring side of switching devices for transducers ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave interconnect considerations 29 September 2021, RF Design
, Interconnection
There has been a general trend of radio and sensing applications shifting to higher frequencies, either to avoid interference due to the growing use of RF and microwave spectrum or to take advantage of ...
Read more...Isolated RS-232 transceivers 29 September 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mornsun Power announced the release of its fourth generation of isolated RS-232 transceivers with the TD(H)541S232H and TD041S232H series in a DFN package, the company’s most cost-effective RS-232 transceiver ...
Read more...EMC shields for lever-actuated PCB connectors 25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
Shields with enhanced EMC properties are now available for the LPC 6/LPCH 6 lever-actuated PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact. With reliable protection against electromagnetic interference, the range ...
Read more...Dual-channel capacitive isolators 25 August 2021, Conical Technologies
, Circuit & System Protection
The SCM3721ASA and SCM3723ASA belong to a family of digital isolators based on unique capacitive pulse isolation technology. Capacitive pulse isolation is a new-generation digital isolator technology ...