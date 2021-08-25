Categories

Multi-coax quick-turn microwave connectors

27 October 2021 Interconnection

Chinese RF and microwave connector, cable and adaptor manufacturer, Anoison, announced the release of the latest addition to its selection of RF and microwave products with the release of the PA-5 range of compact multi-coax quick-turn microwave connectors.

The PA-5 Series features up to five channels in one connector with a compact size like the well-known 4.3-10 connector series. PA-5 connectors have a quick-turn interface and a dual security system, including position code and position post to ensure correct coax position with every connection.

The PA-5 Series has been designed for a secure connection in applications up to 40 GHz. The connectors have an impressive screening effectiveness of more than 90 dB between DC and 6 GHz and isolation of more than 100 dB at DC to 6 GHz. They are rated for temperatures from -55°C to +125°C and ingress protection of IP68 and are designed for more than 100 mating cycles.

Typical applications where the PA-5 series will be found useful include small cell and MIMO systems; distributed antenna systems for in-building applications; antenna, radio and filter connections; and EW (electronic warfare) systems.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: info@conical.co.za
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


