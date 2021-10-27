The BG600L-M3 is a multi-mode LPWAN module which supports LTE Cat-M1, Cat-NB2, EGPRS and integrated GNSS and meets the 3GPP Release 14 specification. It is compatible with Quectel’s GSM/GPRS/GNSS module MC60, providing customers with a convenient solution for network migration.
The BG600L-M3 achieves maximum downlink rates of 588 Kbps and uplink rates of 1119 Kbps under LTE Cat-M1. The module’s integrated RAM and Flash memory enable ultra-low power consumption and the ARM Cortex A7 processor (which supports ThreadX) enables up to 70% reduction in PSM leakage and 85% reduction in eDRX current consumption compared to its predecessor.
The device’s highly integrated, cost-effective and compact SMT form factor of 18,7 x 16,0 x 2,1 mm allows integrators and developers to benefit from its mechanical intensity and low power consumption to design their applications with ease and its advanced package enables fully automated manufacturing for high-volume applications.
A rich set of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces (USB, UART, PCM, status) and functionality such as USB drivers for Windows 7/8/8.1/10, Linux and Android allow the module to serve a wide range of IoT applications such as tracking, wireless point-of-sale, smart metering and wearable devices.
