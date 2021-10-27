Capacitive touchscreen controllers

Microchip Technology is adding two new members to its family of IEC/UL 60730 Class B certified touchscreen controllers. The new MXT448UD-HA and MXT640UD-HA extend the Class B portfolio of devices beyond 10 inches, thus providing dedicated solutions for larger screen sizes as well as scalability to customers.
In addition to Class B, these new devices are also compliant with the IEC61000-4-6 Class A specification for conducted noise immunity up to 10 Vrms (Level 3 for industrial use). This enables products with a touchscreen interface to function in very harsh factory environments where electromagnetic interference can be caused by conveyer belts, power rails or assembly machinery.
These new touchscreen controllers also come with two serial interfaces (SPI and I2C) that operate simultaneously, allowing redundancy in a design through the integration of safety features such as individual communication between the touchscreen controller to the host microprocessor in addition to a safety microcontroller.
Touch events are provided to both processors at the same time. This unique architecture shortens time to market and reduces development cost by allowing all safety-critical firmware to be developed on a dedicated safety-certified MCU (with mandatory source code review by an IEC/UL test lab) separate from the main processor running the appliance’s GUI.
