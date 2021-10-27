Standalone GNSS antenna module

27 October 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The LS2003C-G from Locosys is a complete standalone GNSS smart antenna module, including embedded patch antenna and GNSS receiver circuits. The module can simultaneously acquire and track multiple satellite constellations that include GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS. It features low power consumption and a small form factor and can provide high sensitivity and performance even in urban canyon and dense foliage environments.

This module supports hybrid ephemeris prediction to achieve faster cold start. One is self-generated ephemeris prediction (called EASY) that requires neither network assistance nor the host CPU’s intervention – this is valid for up to three days and updates automatically from time to time when the LS2003C-G is powered on and satellites are available. The other is server-generated ephemeris prediction (called EPO) that gets data from an Internet server – this is valid for up to 14 days. Both ephemeris predictions are stored in the onboard Flash memory and the module performs a cold start in less than 15 seconds.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





