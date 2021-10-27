Isolated SiC gate driver

STMicroelectronics’ STGAP2SiCSN single-channel gate driver, optimised to control silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, comes in a space-saving narrowbody SO-8 package and delivers robust performance with accurate PWM control. Applications include electric vehicle charging systems, switched-mode power supplies, high-voltage power-factor correction (PFC), DC/DC converters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), solar power, motor drives, fans, factory automation, home appliances and induction heating.

Featuring galvanic isolation between the gate-driving channel and the low-voltage control, the STGAP2SiCSN operates with up to 1700 V on the high-voltage rail. The input-to-output propagation time of less than 75 ns ensures high PWM accuracy, with reliable switching thanks to common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of ±100 V/ns. Built-in protection includes under-voltage lockout (UVLO), with a threshold tuned to prevent SiC power switches from operating in low-efficiency or unsafe conditions and thermal shutdown that turns both driver outputs low if excessive junction temperature is detected.

Two optional configurations are available, giving a choice of separate outputs that allow turn-on and turn-off times to be independently optimised using an external resistor, or a single output with active Miller clamp function. The single-output configuration enhances stability in high-frequency hard-switching applications, leveraging the Miller clamp to prevent excessive oscillation of the power switch.

