Flight-proven video and telemetry transmitters

IMC Microwave Industries offers a line of flight-proven synthesised video and telemetry digital transmitters, used primarily to relay telemetry data and video to a remote location. The transmitters are small, lightweight and have minimal heat dissipation.
Several input parameters such as frequency, IF, bitrate and output power can be configured before the mission using a user-friendly application provided with the transmitter. IMC transmitters are designed for Mil-Spec environmental standards and MIL-STD-461C EMI standards. The transmitters include a signal processing module in order to achieve optimal performance together with simple integration. IMC transmitters also have optional AES encryption and FEC error correction.
The transmitters are designed and used in a variety of applications such as unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), missile experiments, robots, fighter aircraft, training simulators, radar systems, space vehicles and more.
Supported frequency ranges are UHF, L-band, S-band and C-band, with up to 20 Mbps bitrate, up to 40 W of power output, DC coupling and FM, GMSK, BPSK and QPSK modulation. Specifically, the following modules are available:
The IVTM-DIG-S is a family of integrated video encoder, telemetry and video transmitters designed for MPEG-4 streaming video multiplexed with up to 1,4 Mbps telemetry. It supports low video encoding latency (<100 ms), output power up to 20 W and weighs 450 grams.
The ITR- DIG-100 is a family of small digital telemetry and video transmitters designed for airborne and space applications. Its output power varies between 5 W, 8 W and 10 W and it is available in L, S and C frequency bands. The module weighs less than 200 grams.
The ITR-DIG-HP-100 is a family of small HP digital telemetry and video transmitters designed for airborne and space applications. Available with output power of 20 W or 40 W and covering L, S and C frequency bands, it features fully programmable bitrate (up to 20 Mbps) and frequency (up to 200 MHz bandwidth).
The ITR-MX is a family of miniature digital telemetry and video transmitters designed for airborne and space applications. Its output power can vary between 0,5 W, 1 W and 2 W and it is available in L, S and C frequency bands. The bitrate (up to 20 Mbps) and frequency (up to 200 MHz bandwidth) are fully programmable.
