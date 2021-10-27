Railway certified DC/DC converters

The THN 30WIR is a series of DC/DC converters designed for the highest reliability in harsh environments. With an output power of 30 W, this series expands Traco Power’s portfolio of EN 50155 railway certified, wide input voltage range DC/DC converters in 2,54 x 2,54 cm footprints. The converter is shielded by a metal enclosure on all six sides for the lowest susceptibility to electromagnetic interference. Its full encapsulation guarantees high resistance to thermal shocks as well as mechanical shocks and vibration.

The parts come with 4:1 input ranges covering most of the standard railway voltages, including 9-36 V, 18-75 V and 36-160 V d.c. Most of the popular output voltages are available. The units have all the required safety protection including undervoltage lockout (UVLO), short-circuit protection (SCP), overvoltage protection (OVP) and overtemperature protection (OTP) as well as very high input-to-output isolation.

THN 30WIR units have an output trim function of -10% to +20% on the 15 V and 24 V models and ±10% on all other models. Thanks to their power conversion efficiency of up to 91%, they can operate at ambient temperatures ranging from -40°C up to +65°C without derating and without the need for additional cooling.

This product family is EN 61373 certified for mechanical shock and vibration and EN 45545-2 certified for fire behaviour. It comes with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , traco@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





