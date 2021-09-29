IO Ninja adds flexibility with capabilities and subscriptions

27 October 2021 Test & Measurement

The release of IO Ninja version 5.0 marks an opportune point for embedded designers to join the scores of professionals who have already adopted IO Ninja at Facebook, Siemens, Mitsubishi and many other world-renowned companies.

IO Ninja is Tibbo Technology’s all-in-one terminal emulator, sniffer and protocol analyser for debugging any I/O-related task. It is completely modular, with plug-ins for nearly any transport or protocol including RS-232, RS-485, I2C, SPI, Modbus, TCP, UDP, SSL, SSH, WebSockets (new in version 5.0) and many others. It is also scriptable, allowing users to generate packets programmatically, react to incoming packets and other I/O events automatically, as well as create custom protocol analysers.

Version 5.0 of IO Ninja introduces a new account-based licencing model. Instead of buying a costly all-in-one package, this model allows customers to purchase only the IO Ninja capabilities they need. For those who don’t want to buy individual capabilities, subscriptions are offered that enable everything for a low monthly cost. Subscriptions are price-locked, so as long as you’re a subscriber, the price will remain the same even as more features are added and the price is raised for new users. Customers can also create a workgroup account to conveniently share capabilities and subscriptions among colleagues.

Tibbo also offers three affordable hardware sniffers (called ‘taps’) for the real-time monitoring of serial, I2C/SPI and Ethernet communications. IO Ninja taps are compact USB-powered devices which are paired with a dedicated IO Ninja plug-in. Plug-ins for IO Ninja taps do not require any additional paid capabilities or subscriptions, meaning that they can freely be shared with a team.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





