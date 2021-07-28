Terminal blocks with lateral push-in connection

The PTV terminal blocks with lateral conductor connection from Phoenix Contact ensure clear wiring without bending radii. As a result, it is also easier to affix and read the connection and conductor marking. The terminal block family has now been extended to include cross sections of 6 mm2. Therefore, conductor cross sections from 0,5 mm2 to 10 mm2 can be connected. PE versions and multi-conductor terminal blocks are also available.
Due to the conductor feed being rotated through 90 degrees, the PTV terminal blocks are ideal for switching over to push-in connection technology. Existing control cabinet layouts for screw-terminal wiring can continue to be used for the modernisation. Subsequent testing of the terminal point is not necessary, because the push-in connection is maintenance-free.
The terminal blocks feature a double-function shaft and test options with the test points. The uniform standard accessories of the Clipline complete terminal block system can also be used here.
Micro connectors with backshells 25 August 2021, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
At this year’s DSEI exhibition, Nicomatic launched its new DBMM Series, a modification of the DMM 2 mm connectors to include fully integrated backshells. DBMM connectors save space, measuring only 15 mm ...
Read more...Terminal blocks for measuring transducers 25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
The PTVME test-disconnect terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact are an extension to the PTV portfolio and can be used in all applications on the secondary wiring side of switching devices for transducers ...
Read more...Outdoor housings for space-critical applications 29 September 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
New outdoor housings with an installation depth of 80 mm extend the ECS range of outdoor housings from Phoenix Contact. The smaller design allows device dimensions that are 75% more compact. It is therefore ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave interconnect considerations 29 September 2021, RF Design
, Interconnection
There has been a general trend of radio and sensing applications shifting to higher frequencies, either to avoid interference due to the growing use of RF and microwave spectrum or to take advantage of ...
Read more...EMC shields for lever-actuated PCB connectors 25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
Shields with enhanced EMC properties are now available for the LPC 6/LPCH 6 lever-actuated PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact. With reliable protection against electromagnetic interference, the range ...
Read more...Modern trends are shaping new power connectors 25 August 2021
, Editor's Choice, Interconnection
While it may sound counter-intuitive to use smaller connectors, it is possible to obtain a better total current rating with connectors that use a larger number of smaller terminals.
Read more...The evolution of heavy-duty connectors 25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Editor's Choice, Interconnection
Tomorrow’s smart production demands smart components that can be assembled quickly, easily and economically to create customised solutions that can be delivered from batch sizes of one upwards.