Terminal blocks with lateral push-in connection

27 October 2021 Interconnection

The PTV terminal blocks with lateral conductor connection from Phoenix Contact ensure clear wiring without bending radii. As a result, it is also easier to affix and read the connection and conductor marking. The terminal block family has now been extended to include cross sections of 6 mm2. Therefore, conductor cross sections from 0,5 mm2 to 10 mm2 can be connected. PE versions and multi-conductor terminal blocks are also available.

Due to the conductor feed being rotated through 90 degrees, the PTV terminal blocks are ideal for switching over to push-in connection technology. Existing control cabinet layouts for screw-terminal wiring can continue to be used for the modernisation. Subsequent testing of the terminal point is not necessary, because the push-in connection is maintenance-free.

The terminal blocks feature a double-function shaft and test options with the test points. The uniform standard accessories of the Clipline complete terminal block system can also be used here.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200 , sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za

