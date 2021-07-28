Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Terminal blocks with lateral push-in connection

27 October 2021 Interconnection

The PTV terminal blocks with lateral conductor connection from Phoenix Contact ensure clear wiring without bending radii. As a result, it is also easier to affix and read the connection and conductor marking. The terminal block family has now been extended to include cross sections of 6 mm2. Therefore, conductor cross sections from 0,5 mm2 to 10 mm2 can be connected. PE versions and multi-conductor terminal blocks are also available.

Due to the conductor feed being rotated through 90 degrees, the PTV terminal blocks are ideal for switching over to push-in connection technology. Existing control cabinet layouts for screw-terminal wiring can continue to be used for the modernisation. Subsequent testing of the terminal point is not necessary, because the push-in connection is maintenance-free.

The terminal blocks feature a double-function shaft and test options with the test points. The uniform standard accessories of the Clipline complete terminal block system can also be used here.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Fax: +27 11 793 4403
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Micro connectors with backshells
25 August 2021, Hiconnex , Interconnection
At this year’s DSEI exhibition, Nicomatic launched its new DBMM Series, a modification of the DMM 2 mm connectors to include fully integrated backshells. DBMM connectors save space, measuring only 15 mm ...

Read more...
Terminal blocks for measuring transducers
25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
The PTVME test-disconnect terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact are an extension to the PTV portfolio and can be used in all applications on the secondary wiring side of switching devices for transducers ...

Read more...
Meeting the demands placed on connectors in automotive electronics
29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
A few decades ago, cars were purely mechanical machines, sophisticated in terms of their moving parts but simple in their electronics. This is no longer true.

Read more...
Outdoor housings for space-critical applications
29 September 2021, Phoenix Contact , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
New outdoor housings with an installation depth of 80 mm extend the ECS range of outdoor housings from Phoenix Contact. The smaller design allows device dimensions that are 75% more compact. It is therefore ...

Read more...
Millimetre-wave interconnect considerations
29 September 2021, RF Design , Interconnection
There has been a general trend of radio and sensing applications shifting to higher frequencies, either to avoid interference due to the growing use of RF and microwave spectrum or to take advantage of ...

Read more...
Charging sockets with LED indicators and temperature measurement
29 September 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
The new generation of type-2 Charx connect charging sockets from Phoenix Contact offers AC home charger and charging station manufacturers and users simplified installation and maintenance, enhanced safety ...

Read more...
EMC shields for lever-actuated PCB connectors
25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
Shields with enhanced EMC properties are now available for the LPC 6/LPCH 6 lever-actuated PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact. With reliable protection against electromagnetic interference, the range ...

Read more...
Circular connectors for signals, data and/or power
28 July 2021 , Interconnection
Farnell is now delivering Intercontec circular connectors from TE Connectivity – an innovative, plug-and-play connector concept that simplifies modular machine design by offering a wide range of variants ...

Read more...
Modern trends are shaping new power connectors
25 August 2021 , Editor's Choice, Interconnection
While it may sound counter-intuitive to use smaller connectors, it is possible to obtain a better total current rating with connectors that use a larger number of smaller terminals.

Read more...
The evolution of heavy-duty connectors
25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact , Editor's Choice, Interconnection
Tomorrow’s smart production demands smart components that can be assembled quickly, easily and economically to create customised solutions that can be delivered from batch sizes of one upwards.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved