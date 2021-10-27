RFID tags in different frequency ranges

Transponders in different frequency ranges are used in a variety of applications and technical sectors. Neosid offers RFID transponders and antenna devices for the following frequency ranges:
• LF - low frequency, 125/134,2 kHz.
• HF - high frequency/near-field communication (NFC), 13,56 MHz.
• UHF - ultra high frequency, 434/868/9xx MHz.
With NeoTAG, Neosid offers an extremely compact design that meets maximum range. The highly compact transponders withstand the most adverse conditions and have a remarkable reading range, even from within metallic environments.
A cleverly designed ferrite core optimises reading out from within a metallic environment at 13,56 MHz. The transponder is delivered with a read/write chip as standard and supplied in a surprisingly small housing (2,6 x 2,6 x 2,4 mm). That qualifies the compact NeoTAG components for a broad range of tasks that encompasses all industries in which small transponders with a far reading range are in demand.
The assembled RFID chip supports ISO IEC 15693 and as NFC Forum Type 5 tags, they are useable for NFC applications as well. NeoTAG HF transponders are in accordance with the directive for market availability of radio equipment (RED directive 2014/53/EU).
The plastic housing for these ‘plug-and-flag’ products is made from high-quality polyphthalamide (PPA) material. This thermoplastic synthetic material possesses high strength and demonstrates high resistance to mechanical loads, chemical substances and heat. Its high creep strength and low mechanical distortion make PPA a very popular material for use in demanding industries. Due to this PPA material’s high temperature stability of up to 280°C, NeoTAG transponders withstand use in high ambient temperatures.
For all supported RFID frequency ranges, Neosid offers a wide range of specially fitted transponder antennas that can be used in transponders as well as in RFID reader devices.
