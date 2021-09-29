RF receiver for spectrum regulators

27 October 2021

CRFS announced the launch of a new high-performance RF receiver, the RFeye Node 40-8, specifically designed to meet the needs of communications regulators. With a 40 MHz instantaneous bandwidth and 9 kHz to 8 GHz frequency range, the device is designed to help regulators monitor and manage the ever-changing RF spectrum at a price that fits their budget.

The RF spectrum is becoming congested with an increasing number of devices transmitting on a greater range of frequencies. Regulators tasked with policing the spectrum are being asked to perform more monitoring tasks, more measurements and combat more interference. However, the budget for this work has not kept pace and some regulators have even seen their budgets decrease. Regulatory agencies are being asked to do more with less.

Using the Node 40-8, regulators will be able to install a cost-effective network of fixed or re-deployable stations, delivering 24/7 autonomous monitoring. In addition, geolocating interference can be automatically performed using Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA). This reduces the need for personnel to be deployed in order to perform expensive, time-consuming field investigations.

Delivering remarkable sensitivity, low power, low data backhaul requirements and packaged in a lightweight, weatherproof, rugged form, the Node 40-8 helps regulators maximise their budgets while ensuring spectrum monitoring obligations are met.

