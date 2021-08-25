Etion Create appoints new executive member

Pretoria-based Etion Create, an original design manufacturer of advanced electronics, has made the first change to its executive team in more than eight years, with Schalk Laubscher taking over from Rion Fullard as the company’s new executive manager in charge of production.
Schalk Laubscher.
A graduate electronics engineer, Laubscher has been with Etion Create since 2007, latterly in the position of production manager. His elevation is the result of a mentorship programme launched several years ago, in which he worked closely with Fullard for the last five years. Etion Create board and executive committee member Rion Fullard is retained as a specialist executive invitee, taking the position of manager for production engineering.
Rion Fullard.
Said Etion Create’s managing director, Petrus Pelser: “It is sad that Rion steps down from the executive team to drive the production engineering team forward, and in so doing allows greater focus on mentoring, training and supporting his successor. We are proud of Rion’s open-minded approach to such change and I thank him for his consistent devotion to making Etion Create a success.”
