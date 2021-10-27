100 W and 300 W eighth-brick converters

Recom has introduced two new cost-effective DC/DC products with outputs of 100 W and 300 W in a DOSA-compatible, low-profile, through-hole eighth-brick format (58,4 x 23 mm).
The RPA100E-W 100 W part has a wide 4:1 input range of 16-72 V for nominal 24 V, 28 V and 48 V supplies and fully regulated 5 V and 12 V trimmable outputs are available. Full power is available up to 50°C ambient in natural convection and to +85°C with forced air. Isolation is 1,5 kV d.c./1 min, basic grade.
The RPA300E 300 W part has an input range of 36-75 V for nominal 48 V supplies and features an output trimmable over a wide range of 16-35 V. Isolation of this part is 2,25 kV d.c./1 min, basic grade. The RPA300E has an integrated heat spreader that allows direct screw-fixing to a heatsink or cold wall. Full-load operation of this part without heatsinking is up to 60°C with forced air and up to 85°C with load derating.
Both product ranges have high power density with a typical efficiency of 94,8% (RPA300E) and 92% (RPA100E). High efficiency in excess of 90% is also maintained down to light loads, to suit applications with low standby loss requirements. The ranges include comprehensive protection against input under-voltage, short circuit, output over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature. Control features included are on/off control and remote sensing.
The RPA100E and RPA300E ranges are certified to UL/CAN/CSA 62368-1 safety standard for basic isolation and are compliant to EMC standard CISPR22 class B with an external filter.
The footprint of both parts is industry-standard DOSA-compatible, and the 100 W part is just 11 mm in profile while the 300 W part is 12,7 mm. Pin-out is also standard and compatible with quarter-bricks, allowing possible space saving in some applications without sacrificing power rating.
