SMD antenna for compact 4G/5G designs

27 October 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Antenova is announcing ‘Allani’, part no SR4L069 – a compact SMD antenna for the 4G and 5G cellular bands measuring just 45,0 x 10,0 x 3,3 mm. It achieves good efficiency with a short ground plane, making it a good choice for designs with relatively little space on the PCB for the antenna.

The Allani antenna only requires clearances of 3,25 mm beneath the antenna and 15 mm from each side to perform well in the sub-1 GHz bands, making it a useful choice for small designs using the 617-698 MHz band. It is able to operate efficiently while using only a small volume of space.

Antenova created the antenna to operate within 5G bands worldwide and in particular Band 71 in the US, which provides good coverage for 5G at 617-698 MHz. As well as this, the antenna supports the fast cellular networks: LTE, GSM, CDMA, DCS, PCS, WCDMA, UMTS, HSPDA, GPRS, EDGE, IMT and 5G.

The emerging 5G networks offer superior data rates and low latency, which is ideal for video streaming. The Allani antenna targets CCTV cameras over 4G and 5G, cellular Wi-Fi hotspots, remote monitoring, drone communications, pico base stations, point-of-sale terminals and other M2M and IoT applications.

Antenova provides a reference design to help designers place the antenna on the host PCB and integrate it into their circuitry. Antenova’s specialist RF team offers further RF support for designs and testing in the company’s anechoic chambers.

