6-channel SPST RF micro switch

The MM3100 from Menlo Micro is a six-channel, normally open (NO), single-pole single-throw (SPST) micro-mechanical switch that operates from DC to 3 GHz. It is based on Menlo’s ‘Ideal Switch’ technology and is capable of 25 W power transfer. Each channel provides an ultra-low on-state insertion loss of 0,3 dB and high off-state isolation of 25 dB. It has a switching time of less than 10 µs and delivers greater than 3 billion switching cycles.
Each channel can be individually controlled by a serial-to-parallel interface that drives the gate lines of the switches. The flexibility of six SPST switches enables the implementation of different signal topologies such as dual SP3T, triple SP2T, or 2x3 matrix. It requires only an external logic supply and gate bias source for operation.
The MM3100 is available in a BGA package that measures 6 x 6 mm and is ideal for use in high-power tuneable resonators and filters, broadband power amplifier impedance matching, electronically steerable antennas and phase shifters and automated test and measurement systems in various markets such as defence and aerospace, scientific and medical equipment and wireless infrastructure.
SMD antenna for compact 4G/5G designs 27 October 2021, iCorp Technologies
Antenova is announcing 'Allani', part no SR4L069 – a compact SMD antenna for the 4G and 5G cellular bands measuring just 45,0 x 10,0 x 3,3 mm. It achieves good efficiency with a short ground plane, making
Wi-Fi SoCs with USB interface 27 October 2021, iCorp Technologies
USB (Universal Serial Bus) is an industry standard that enables communication between a host controller and peripherals or other devices. A USB interface is integrated into Espressif Systems' ESP32-S
Accessible machine learning for cellular IoT solutions 27 October 2021, RF Design
Together with design partner Edge Impulse, Nordic Semiconductor has introduced TinyML support for both the nRF9160 DK (development kit) and the Nordic Thingy:91 multi-sensor cellular IoT prototyping platform.
1:2 balun for 2-20 GHz operation 27 October 2021, RFiber Solutions
The MABA-011125 from Macom Technology Solutions is a fully integrated 2-20 GHz 1:2 balun offering optimal insertion loss performance in a miniature package. It is ideally suited to wideband applications
4-channel programmable attenuator 27 October 2021, Conical Technologies
Mini-Circuits' RC4DAT-8G-120H is a 4-channel programmable attenuator suitable for a wide range of signal-level control applications from 200 MHz to 8 GHz. Each independently controlled channel provides
Locally produced LoRa pressure node 27 October 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions
LoRa devices and wireless RF technology are making it easy and economical for consumers to dive into the Internet of Things (IoT). The affordable sensors and gateways can also experience the same IoT
Magnetic-mount external GPS antenna 27 October 2021, RF Design
The Magma X AA.178.301111 from Taoglas is an active, external magnetic-mount GPS antenna that operates in the L1/L5 band from 1176,45 to 1575,42 MHz.
This linearly polarised antenna delivers a peak
This linearly polarised antenna delivers a peak ...
RF power GaN transistor 27 October 2021, TRX Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the A3G26D055N Airfast RF power gallium nitride (GaN) transistor from NXP Semiconductors.
The transistor is designed for cellular base station applications requiring ...
Multi-mode LPWAN module 27 October 2021, iCorp Technologies
The BG600L-M3 is a multi-mode LPWAN module which supports LTE Cat-M1, Cat-NB2, EGPRS and integrated GNSS and meets the 3GPP Release 14 specification. It is compatible with Quectel's GSM/GPRS/GNSS module
Standalone GNSS antenna module 27 October 2021, Electrocomp
The LS2003C-G from Locosys is a complete standalone GNSS smart antenna module, including embedded patch antenna and GNSS receiver circuits. The module can simultaneously acquire and track multiple satellite