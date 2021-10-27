6-channel SPST RF micro switch

27 October 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The MM3100 from Menlo Micro is a six-channel, normally open (NO), single-pole single-throw (SPST) micro-mechanical switch that operates from DC to 3 GHz. It is based on Menlo’s ‘Ideal Switch’ technology and is capable of 25 W power transfer. Each channel provides an ultra-low on-state insertion loss of 0,3 dB and high off-state isolation of 25 dB. It has a switching time of less than 10 µs and delivers greater than 3 billion switching cycles.

Each channel can be individually controlled by a serial-to-parallel interface that drives the gate lines of the switches. The flexibility of six SPST switches enables the implementation of different signal topologies such as dual SP3T, triple SP2T, or 2x3 matrix. It requires only an external logic supply and gate bias source for operation.

The MM3100 is available in a BGA package that measures 6 x 6 mm and is ideal for use in high-power tuneable resonators and filters, broadband power amplifier impedance matching, electronically steerable antennas and phase shifters and automated test and measurement systems in various markets such as defence and aerospace, scientific and medical equipment and wireless infrastructure.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, andrew@rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





