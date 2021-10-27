1:2 balun for 2-20 GHz operation

Further reading:

SMD antenna for compact 4G/5G designs

27 October 2021, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Wi-Fi SoCs with USB interface

27 October 2021, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Accessible machine learning for cellular IoT solutions

27 October 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

6-channel SPST RF micro switch

27 October 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

4-channel programmable attenuator

27 October 2021, Conical Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Locally produced LoRa pressure node

27 October 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Magnetic-mount external GPS antenna

27 October 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

RF power GaN transistor

27 October 2021, TRX Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Multi-mode LPWAN module

27 October 2021, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Standalone GNSS antenna module

27 October 2021, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Antenova is announcing ‘Allani’, part no SR4L069 – a compact SMD antenna for the 4G and 5G cellular bands measuring just 45,0 x 10,0 x 3,3 mm. It achieves good efficiency with a short ground plane, makingUSB (Universal Serial Bus) is an industry standard that enables communication between a host controller and peripherals or other devices. A USB interface is integrated into Espressif Systems’ ESP32-STogether with design partner Edge Impulse, Nordic Semiconductor has introduced TinyML support for both the nRF9160 DK (development kit) and the Nordic Thingy:91 multi-sensor cellular IoT prototyping platform.The MM3100 from Menlo Micro is a six-channel, normally open (NO), single-pole single-throw (SPST) micro-mechanical switch that operates from DC to 3 GHz. It is based on Menlo’s ‘Ideal Switch’ technologyMini-Circuits’ RC4DAT-8G-120H is a 4-channel programmable attenuator suitable for a wide range of signal-level control applications from 200 MHz to 8 GHz. Each independently controlled channel providesLoRa devices and wireless RF technology are making it easy and economical for consumers to dive into the Internet of Things (IoT). The affordable sensors and gateways can also experience the same IoTThe Magma X AA.178.301111 from Taoglas is an active, external magnetic-mount GPS antenna that operates in the L1/L5 band from 1176,45 to 1575,42 MHz. This linearly polarised antenna delivers a peakMouser Electronics is now stocking the A3G26D055N Airfast RF power gallium nitride (GaN) transistor from NXP Semiconductors. The transistor is designed for cellular base station applications requiringThe BG600L-M3 is a multi-mode LPWAN module which supports LTE Cat-M1, Cat-NB2, EGPRS and integrated GNSS and meets the 3GPP Release 14 specification. It is compatible with Quectel’s GSM/GPRS/GNSS moduleThe LS2003C-G from Locosys is a complete standalone GNSS smart antenna module, including embedded patch antenna and GNSS receiver circuits. The module can simultaneously acquire and track multiple satellite