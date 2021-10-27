USB charger solution with high power density

Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of consumer electronics applications, including smartphone chargers and notebook adaptors.
The AP43771V USB Type-C PD decoder is compatible with PD3.0, PPS Rev 3.0, V1.2 (TID – 4305) and Qualcomm Quick Charge QC4/QC4+/QC5 (QC20201127203) protocols. It supports a 3,3 V to 24 V operating voltage range and incorporates both a one-time programmable (OTP) ROM for all the main firmware and a multi-time programmable (MTP) ROM to accommodate user configuration data.
With I2C and GPIO pins and built-in application firmware, the AP43771V backs various intelligent power management systems during charging states. These include smart power sharing among multiple charging ports, thermal power derating, LED light indication and fault indication.
The AP3306 is an active clamp flyback (ACF) controller that reaches elevated operational efficiency via zero voltage switching (ZVS) and magnetic energy recycling. It can be used with an integrated driver GaN FET, a cascade GaN FET, or a MOSFET serving as the main low-side switch. With integrated high-side ACF gate driver control, the chip supports leakage energy recycling circuitry via a reduced-current-capability high-side MOS switch. This high degree of integration and use of cost-effective components reduces bill-of-material (BOM) costs and board space.
The APR340 is a secondary-side synchronous rectification (SR) MOSFET driver optimised for use with the AP3306. It features a built-in pulse linear regulator and operates in constant current mode to safeguard the charging system. The system output voltage can go as low as 2 V, which is a significant benefit in programmable power supply applications.
The AP43771V is available in both W-DFN3030-14 and W-QFN4040-24 package options. The AP3306 is supplied in a SO-10 package format, while the APR340 comes in a SOT26 package.
100 W and 300 W eighth-brick converters Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
Recom has introduced two new cost-effective DC/DC products with outputs of 100 W and 300 W in a DOSA-compatible, low-profile, through-hole eighth-brick format (58,4 x 23 mm).
The RPA100E-W 100 W part ...
Read more...Updates add video to ST’s TouchGFX suite Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
STMicroelectronics has released TouchGFX Version 4.18 for user-interface development with STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs), adding video playback, enhanced tools for multi-developer collaboration and support ...
Read more...High-side current sense amplifier with adjustable gain NuVision Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MPQ8112A is a low-cost, unipolar, high-side current sense amplifier that operates from a 2,7 V to 60 V supply and typically consumes a 300 μA current. The Monolithic Power Systems part is ideal for ...
Read more...Super-junction 800 V MOSFETs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series from STMicroelectronics enhances several key parameters to minimise system-power losses. It is especially suited to lighting applications based on flyback ...
Read more...Air-insulated HV power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Glassman’s OQ Series of high-voltage AC/DC power supplies are sophisticated 8 kW or 16 kW open-stack units with extremely low ripple and noise. The air-insulated, fast-response supplies exhibit tight ...
Read more...Tiny 5 W to 150 W power modules Electrocomp
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK’s series of µPOL DC-DC converters, with their compact size and high power density, are ideal point-of-load solutions for applications such as big data, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence ...