USB charger solution with high power density

27 October 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of consumer electronics applications, including smartphone chargers and notebook adaptors.

The AP43771V USB Type-C PD decoder is compatible with PD3.0, PPS Rev 3.0, V1.2 (TID – 4305) and Qualcomm Quick Charge QC4/QC4+/QC5 (QC20201127203) protocols. It supports a 3,3 V to 24 V operating voltage range and incorporates both a one-time programmable (OTP) ROM for all the main firmware and a multi-time programmable (MTP) ROM to accommodate user configuration data.

With I2C and GPIO pins and built-in application firmware, the AP43771V backs various intelligent power management systems during charging states. These include smart power sharing among multiple charging ports, thermal power derating, LED light indication and fault indication.

The AP3306 is an active clamp flyback (ACF) controller that reaches elevated operational efficiency via zero voltage switching (ZVS) and magnetic energy recycling. It can be used with an integrated driver GaN FET, a cascade GaN FET, or a MOSFET serving as the main low-side switch. With integrated high-side ACF gate driver control, the chip supports leakage energy recycling circuitry via a reduced-current-capability high-side MOS switch. This high degree of integration and use of cost-effective components reduces bill-of-material (BOM) costs and board space.

The APR340 is a secondary-side synchronous rectification (SR) MOSFET driver optimised for use with the AP3306. It features a built-in pulse linear regulator and operates in constant current mode to safeguard the charging system. The system output voltage can go as low as 2 V, which is a significant benefit in programmable power supply applications.

The AP43771V is available in both W-DFN3030-14 and W-QFN4040-24 package options. The AP3306 is supplied in a SO-10 package format, while the APR340 comes in a SOT26 package.

For more information contact Andrew Athanasiou, Altron Arrow, +27 21 555 1884, aathanasiou@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


