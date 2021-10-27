LTE antennas for industrial and commercial use

27 October 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Ottennas, Otto Wireless Solutions’ in-house brand of antennas, are designed to work on all LTE networks in South Africa and are compatible with all LTE routers which support external antennas (an adaptor may be required for some router models), improving the signal strength to the router, which improves the user experience in terms of download speed/bandwidth.

Ottennas are an affordable, high-performance option suitable for both the man on the street and for industrial use. Otto Wireless Solutions also has a range of competitively priced 5G Ottennas capable of falling back to LTE, HSPA and GSM as part of its product range.

Otto Wireless Solutions





