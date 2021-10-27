High-side current sense amplifier with adjustable gain

The MPQ8112A is a low-cost, unipolar, high-side current sense amplifier that operates from a 2,7 V to 60 V supply and typically consumes a 300 μA current. The Monolithic Power Systems part is ideal for automotive systems, industrial supplies and systems where battery monitoring and DC current monitoring are critical.
High-side current monitoring is ideal in battery-powered systems as it does not interfere with the ground path of the battery charger. The common mode input ranges between 0 V and 60 V with a wide 700 kHz bandwidth, making the device suitable for inside control loops and short circuit protection (SCP) loops.
The MPQ8112A converts a differential input voltage (VIN) to a current output, which is converted back to a voltage via an external load resistor. The device has an adjustable gain that is determined by the external common input resistors and the load resistor.
