High-side current sense amplifier with adjustable gain

27 October 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MPQ8112A is a low-cost, unipolar, high-side current sense amplifier that operates from a 2,7 V to 60 V supply and typically consumes a 300 μA current. The Monolithic Power Systems part is ideal for automotive systems, industrial supplies and systems where battery monitoring and DC current monitoring are critical.

High-side current monitoring is ideal in battery-powered systems as it does not interfere with the ground path of the battery charger. The common mode input ranges between 0 V and 60 V with a wide 700 kHz bandwidth, making the device suitable for inside control loops and short circuit protection (SCP) loops.

The MPQ8112A converts a differential input voltage (VIN) to a current output, which is converted back to a voltage via an external load resistor. The device has an adjustable gain that is determined by the external common input resistors and the load resistor.

The MPQ8112A is available in a TSOT23-6L package.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: calim@nuvisionelec.co.za
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


