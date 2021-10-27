Categories

Super-junction 800 V MOSFETs

27 October 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series from STMicroelectronics enhances several key parameters to minimise system-power losses. It is especially suited to lighting applications based on flyback topology, such as LED drivers, HID lamps, adaptors and power supplies for flat-panel displays.

ST claims that the MDmesh K6 has the best RDS(on) x area at 800 V currently available in the market, enabling compact new designs that combine high power density with high efficiency. In addition, the K6 series has a reduced threshold voltage compared with the previous MDmesh K5 generation, enabling a lower driving voltage and thus reducing power losses and gaining efficiency mainly for zero-Watt standby applications. The total gate charge (Qg) is also very low, permitting high switching speeds and low losses. An integrated ESD protection diode increases the overall ruggedness of the MOSFET up to Human Body Model (HBM) Class 2.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


