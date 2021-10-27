Super-junction 800 V MOSFETs

The new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series from STMicroelectronics enhances several key parameters to minimise system-power losses. It is especially suited to lighting applications based on flyback topology, such as LED drivers, HID lamps, adaptors and power supplies for flat-panel displays.
ST claims that the MDmesh K6 has the best RDS(on) x area at 800 V currently available in the market, enabling compact new designs that combine high power density with high efficiency. In addition, the K6 series has a reduced threshold voltage compared with the previous MDmesh K5 generation, enabling a lower driving voltage and thus reducing power losses and gaining efficiency mainly for zero-Watt standby applications. The total gate charge (Qg) is also very low, permitting high switching speeds and low losses. An integrated ESD protection diode increases the overall ruggedness of the MOSFET up to Human Body Model (HBM) Class 2.
100 W and 300 W eighth-brick converters Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
Recom has introduced two new cost-effective DC/DC products with outputs of 100 W and 300 W in a DOSA-compatible, low-profile, through-hole eighth-brick format (58,4 x 23 mm).
The RPA100E-W 100 W part ...
Read more...Updates add video to ST’s TouchGFX suite Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
STMicroelectronics has released TouchGFX Version 4.18 for user-interface development with STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs), adding video playback, enhanced tools for multi-developer collaboration and support ...
Read more...USB charger solution with high power density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of ...
Read more...High-side current sense amplifier with adjustable gain NuVision Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MPQ8112A is a low-cost, unipolar, high-side current sense amplifier that operates from a 2,7 V to 60 V supply and typically consumes a 300 μA current. The Monolithic Power Systems part is ideal for ...
Read more...Air-insulated HV power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Glassman’s OQ Series of high-voltage AC/DC power supplies are sophisticated 8 kW or 16 kW open-stack units with extremely low ripple and noise. The air-insulated, fast-response supplies exhibit tight ...
Read more...Tiny 5 W to 150 W power modules Electrocomp
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK’s series of µPOL DC-DC converters, with their compact size and high power density, are ideal point-of-load solutions for applications such as big data, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence ...