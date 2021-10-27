Backward-compatible 4G LTE antenna

27 October 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Opala cellular antenna from Synzen is a highly compact yet high-performance solution for devices that require embedded antenna designs. With this part, Synzen has created an optimal solution for 4G LTE applications that also simplifies the design-in process.

Some of the features of the Opala antenna are:

• Designed to work in compact devices with limited space.

• Resistant to detuning.

• For 4G LTE applications, but also backward-compatible for 3G/2G systems.

• Less dependence on ground plane length.

• SMD component supplied in tape and reel.

• Higher performance than larger OTS solutions.

• Simple design-in process.

• Project life support direct from Synzen engineers.

• Suitable for sealing with resin/potting compounds.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





