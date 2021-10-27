LoRaWAN module for complex environments

27 October 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

HopeRF’s RFM6501W module is a system-on-chip (SoC) module embedded with a Cypress 32-bit Cortex-M0+ low-power microcontroller and the SX1262 LoRa chip from Semtech. It has ultra-low power consumption, high sensitivity, long-distance communication and high performance.

The device integrates a wealth of peripherals, providing for multiple general-purpose I/Os, 32,768 kHz external crystal oscillator, channel interception, high-precision RSSI and 12-bit high-speed ADC input. Resistance to interference makes it well suited for complex environments.

It has a receiving sensitivity of -137 dBm, working frequency of 470 MHz, 868 MHz and 915 MHz, supply voltage range of 2,4-3,7 V, transmit current of 107 mA (at +22 dbm, 470 MHz) and receiver current of 9 mA (at 470 MHz).

iCorp Technologies





